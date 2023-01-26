U.S. Soccer has announced that it will be honoring Grant Wahl, a well-respected soccer journalist who died suddenly at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, at all its home games moving forward.

Wahl, who was an analyst for CBS Sports throughout the 2022 World Cup, collapsed in the press box at Lusail Stadium while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands on Dec. 9. Paramedics attempted to save Wahl and transported him to a nearby hospital, but Wahl died from a ruptured blood vessel leading from the heart, according to his family.

On Wednesday, U.S. Soccer announced that it would honor Wahl with a jersey on an open seat, a framed photo and flowers in its first match since the World Cup. Additionally, the men's and women's national teams will keep a press box seat open in memory of Wahl from now until the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Wahl, 49, covered soccer for almost three decades and became an important voice within the sport. At the time of his death, U.S. Soccer released a lengthy statement in which it highlighted Wahl's valuable contributions to the game.

"Here in the United States, Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game," U.S. Soccer said in part of its statement. "As important, Grant's belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all."