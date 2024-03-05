After a quiet couple of days, the bubble is back in action on Tuesday. There is a game in the Big East and a pair of contests in the ACC featuring teams who are trying to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

There are some other interesting games higher up the bracket as well. No. 1 overall seed Purdue, fresh off clinching a tie for its 26th Big Ten championship, looks to take the title outright at second place Illinois.

Kansas looks to stop a two-game losing streak when it hosts Kansas State. For the Wildcats, a win would put them right back in the bubble conversation.

Dayton has been sliding down the bracket due to a three-game road losing streak in Atlantic 10 play. The Flyers will try to get back in the win column on the road at Saint Louis. The Billikens have hit hard times this season after posting at least 20 wins each of the last four non-COVID seasons. This year, they are just 10-18.

Conference tournaments started on Monday with first round action in the Atlantic Sun where both lower seeds won. The ASUN quarterfinals are tonight on campus sites.

There is also first-round action in the Horizon, Patriot and Sun Belt tournaments. The first automatic bid goes out on Saturday in the Ohio Valley Conference.

All times Eastern.

Check out Palm's latest bracket, full field of 68 and Bubble Watch at the Bracketology hub

Bubble teams in action Tuesday



St. John's at DePaul, 9 p.m. | FS1, fuboTV (Try for free) -- DePaul is the only major conference team ranked in the 300s of the NET and is almost 100 spots lower than the second lowest-rated team. The only loss that would be worse than this would be losing to DePaul at home. St. John's would have a hard time recovering from a loss to the Blue Demons.

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State, 9 p.m. | ESPN2, fuboTV (Try for free) -- The Panthers are hanging on by a thread. They end the season at home to a couple of also-rans in the ACC and need to win both. Then they can try to pick up some quality wins in the ACC Tournament.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech, 9 p.m. | ACC Network, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Wake Forest gets to end the season with a chance to add to its "home court hero" cred. The Demon Deacons finish with the Yellow Jackets and Clemson on their home floor. If they really want to secure a spot in the field, they may need to beat a good team in the ACC Tournament as well.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 26 | AQ bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 10

Near the cut line

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.