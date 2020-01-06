College basketball rankings: Baylor, Auburn jump into top five of AP Top 25 rankings; Gonzaga remains No. 1

The top three remains unchanged, but Baylor and Auburn enter the top 5 of the rankings, replacing Oregon and Ohio State

For the third consecutive week, Gonzaga comes in at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings. It's the longest streak a team has retained the top spot all season amidst a season full of upsets, which the Zags managed to avoid this week with close wins over Portland and Pepperdine. Looming road trips to San Diego and Loyola Marymount await the Bulldogs this week.

Gonzaga received 54 first-place votes while Duke received nine and Kansas received two. That's how the order of this week's poll looks, too. Behind Gonzaga the top three remained unchanged with Duke and Kansas at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Into the top five this week for the first time is Baylor, which jumped from No. 6 to No. 4, and Auburn, which jumped from No. 8 into the No. 5 spot. Auburn is one of only two unbeaten teams in the sport this season.

The other undefeated team, San Diego State, makes its top-10 debut this week at No. 7. Sitting at 15-0, the Aztecs jumped six spots after wins over Fresno State and Utah State the past week. SDSU faces Wyoming on the road Wednesday before returning home to play Boise State on Saturday.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points LW
1 Gonzaga (54) 16-1 1,607 1
2 Duke (9) 13-1 1,545 2
3 Kansas (2) 11-2 1,513 3
4 Baylor 11-1 1,545 6
5 Auburn 13-0 1,317 8
6 Butler 14-1 1,181 11
7 San Diego State 15-0 1,130 13
8 Michigan State 12-3 1,129 14
9 Oregon 12-3 1,075 4
10 Florida State 13-2 966 18
11 Ohio State 11-3 924 5
12 Maryland 12-2 863 15
13 Louisville 11-3 844 7
14 Kentucky 10-3 811 17
15 Dayton 13-2 614 20
16 Villanova 10-3 604 10
17 West Virginia 11-2 599 16
18 Virginia 11-2 556 19
19 Michigan 10-4 502 12
20 Penn State 12-2 456 21
21 Memphis 12-2 455 9
22 Texas Tech 10-3 287 22
23 Wichita State 13-1 252 24
24 Arizona 11-3 184 25
25 Colorado 12-3 81 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, Virginia Commonwealth 5, Saint Mary's 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1

