College basketball rankings: Baylor, Auburn jump into top five of AP Top 25 rankings; Gonzaga remains No. 1

For the third consecutive week, Gonzaga comes in at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings. It's the longest streak a team has retained the top spot all season amidst a season full of upsets, which the Zags managed to avoid this week with close wins over Portland and Pepperdine. Looming road trips to San Diego and Loyola Marymount await the Bulldogs this week.

Gonzaga received 54 first-place votes while Duke received nine and Kansas received two. That's how the order of this week's poll looks, too. Behind Gonzaga the top three remained unchanged with Duke and Kansas at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Into the top five this week for the first time is Baylor, which jumped from No. 6 to No. 4, and Auburn, which jumped from No. 8 into the No. 5 spot. Auburn is one of only two unbeaten teams in the sport this season.

The other undefeated team, San Diego State, makes its top-10 debut this week at No. 7. Sitting at 15-0, the Aztecs jumped six spots after wins over Fresno State and Utah State the past week. SDSU faces Wyoming on the road Wednesday before returning home to play Boise State on Saturday.

AP Top 25



Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, Virginia Commonwealth 5, Saint Mary's 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F. Austin 1, BYU 1