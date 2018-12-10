College basketball rankings: Undefeated Kansas regains No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 Poll, ahead of Duke and Tennessee

Gonzaga falls from No. 1 to No. 4 after losing to the Vols

Kansas, the preseason pick for No. 1 in men's basketball, is back on top of this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

The Jayhawks moved up after Tennessee's big-time win and upset of previous No. 1, Gonzaga, on Sunday. The Volunteers bumped ahead of Gonzaga with that win, sliding into the No. 3 spot -- right behind Duke. Gonzaga is fourth, while the undefeated Michigan Wolverines round out the top five.

Because of Tennessee's upset bid, undefeateds Virginia and Nevada wound up slipping this week despite maintaining a flawless record. Eight of the nine unbeaten teams in college basketball are ranked, as Houston pushes through to the Top 25 this week. Only St. John's, at 9-0, fails to make the poll. The Red Storm finished 32nd in voting in the most recent tabulation. 

Kentucky, which lost at Madison Square Garden in overtime to Seton Hall, tumbles from ninth to 19th. 

New to this week's poll: Marquette, Houston, Syracuse and Indiana. The Orange, Hoosiers and Kansas State were all tied for No. 25 putting 27 teams in this week's poll.

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Kansas (57) 8-0 1,583 2
2 Duke (4) 9-1 1,454 3
3 Tennessee (1) 7-1 1,421 7
4 Gonzaga (1) 9-1 1,412 1
5 Michigan (1) 10-0 1,398 7
6 Virginia (1) 9-0 1,384 5
7 Nevada  10-0 1,283 6
8 Auburn 8-1 1,151 8
9 Michigan State 8-2 1,066 10
10 Florida State 8-1 991 11
11 Texas Tech 8-0 914 13
12 North Carolina 7-2 890 14
13 Virginia Tech 8-1 833 15
14 Buffalo 9-0 664 17
15 Ohio State 8-1 621 19
16 Wisconsin 8-2 599 12
17 Villanova 8-2 532 21
18 Mississippi State 8-1 441 22
19 Kentucky 7-2 385 9
20 Arizona State 7-1 351 20
21 Marquette 8-2 281 NR
22 Iowa 7-2 208 18
23 Furman 10-0 189 25
24 Houston 8-0 173 NR
25 Syracuse 7-2 118 NR
25 Indiana 8-2 118 NR
25 Kansas State 7-2 118 16

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John's 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Louisville 11, Clemson 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Notre Dame 3, Arkansas 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Florida 2, Boston College 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories