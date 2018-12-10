College basketball rankings: Undefeated Kansas regains No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 Poll, ahead of Duke and Tennessee
Gonzaga falls from No. 1 to No. 4 after losing to the Vols
Kansas, the preseason pick for No. 1 in men's basketball, is back on top of this week's AP Top 25 Poll.
The Jayhawks moved up after Tennessee's big-time win and upset of previous No. 1, Gonzaga, on Sunday. The Volunteers bumped ahead of Gonzaga with that win, sliding into the No. 3 spot -- right behind Duke. Gonzaga is fourth, while the undefeated Michigan Wolverines round out the top five.
Because of Tennessee's upset bid, undefeateds Virginia and Nevada wound up slipping this week despite maintaining a flawless record. Eight of the nine unbeaten teams in college basketball are ranked, as Houston pushes through to the Top 25 this week. Only St. John's, at 9-0, fails to make the poll. The Red Storm finished 32nd in voting in the most recent tabulation.
Kentucky, which lost at Madison Square Garden in overtime to Seton Hall, tumbles from ninth to 19th.
New to this week's poll: Marquette, Houston, Syracuse and Indiana. The Orange, Hoosiers and Kansas State were all tied for No. 25 putting 27 teams in this week's poll.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Kansas (57)
|8-0
|1,583
|2
|2
|Duke (4)
|9-1
|1,454
|3
|3
|Tennessee (1)
|7-1
|1,421
|7
|4
|Gonzaga (1)
|9-1
|1,412
|1
|5
|Michigan (1)
|10-0
|1,398
|7
|6
|Virginia (1)
|9-0
|1,384
|5
|7
|Nevada
|10-0
|1,283
|6
|8
|Auburn
|8-1
|1,151
|8
|9
|Michigan State
|8-2
|1,066
|10
|10
|Florida State
|8-1
|991
|11
|11
|Texas Tech
|8-0
|914
|13
|12
|North Carolina
|7-2
|890
|14
|13
|Virginia Tech
|8-1
|833
|15
|14
|Buffalo
|9-0
|664
|17
|15
|Ohio State
|8-1
|621
|19
|16
|Wisconsin
|8-2
|599
|12
|17
|Villanova
|8-2
|532
|21
|18
|Mississippi State
|8-1
|441
|22
|19
|Kentucky
|7-2
|385
|9
|20
|Arizona State
|7-1
|351
|20
|21
|Marquette
|8-2
|281
|NR
|22
|Iowa
|7-2
|208
|18
|23
|Furman
|10-0
|189
|25
|24
|Houston
|8-0
|173
|NR
|25
|Syracuse
|7-2
|118
|NR
|25
|Indiana
|8-2
|118
|NR
|25
|Kansas State
|7-2
|118
|16
Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa St. 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John's 39, Houston 30, NC State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Louisville 11, Clemson 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Notre Dame 3, Arkansas 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Florida 2, Boston College 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1.
