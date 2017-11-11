College basketball scandal updates: USC's De'Anthony Melton suspended

Ten minutes prior to USC's season-opener vs. Cal State Fullerton's on Friday night, the school announced that sophomore guard De'Anthony Melton has been indefinitely suspended, as his eligibility is in question due to the FBI's investigation.

"As a precaution, De'Anthony is being held out due to a potential issue regarding eligibility," the school's statement reads. "De'Anthony is a valued member of the USC community and USC is working diligently to independently investigate this matter in order to confirm that De'Anthony meets the NCAA eligibility requirements."

Melton, who lands on CBS Sports' Top 100 (and one) players list, is a critical player for a USC team ranked in our top 10 and looking to capitalize with a talent-laden roster and make this season's Final Four. Melton averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals last season. He's a special fit for Andy Enfield's team; there is no true replacement for him on the roster.

Melton was the second player at a school connected to the FBI's investigation whose eligibility was publicly disclosed on Friday. Prior to Oklahoma State's opener, Jeffrey Carroll (the leading returning scorer in the Big 12) was announced as ineligible as well.

There is no timetable for either player to return. They join Louisville's Brian Bowen, and Auburn's Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy, as players who've been connected to the FBI probe who are sitting and waiting to be cleared -- if they ever are. Bowen's been signed off on by the FBI, but the NCAA and Louisville still have to determine if his recruitment violated NCAA rules.

Schools impacted

Assistant coach Chuck Person, a former NBA player and Auburn alum, is accused of handling a total of $141,500. Person was suspended without pay.



Coach Bruce Pearl



The program is already being impacted by losing a high-profile recruit and offering to give refunds to season-ticket holders

Person was indicted on Nov. 7 and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and travel act conspiracy. Following his indictment, Auburn announced Person is longer an employee with the school.



Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is accused of paying a player identified only as "Player-5" $5,000 in bribe money to sign with the Wildcats. Richardson has been suspended with pay,

Arizona coach Sean Miller released a statement

Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly canceled his commitment to Arizona.



USC assistant Tony Bland is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, soliciting a bribe and wire fraud. Bland has been charged with providing $9,000 cash payments to the families of two current USC players and has been suspended.

Bland retained a high-profile attorney

Bland was indicted on Nov. 7 in connection with the ongoing FBI investigation. He is facing four charges, two fewer than in the original complaint, including conspiracy to commit bribery and and honest services wire fraud.

Assistant coach Lamont Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribe money to "exert his influence over certain student-athletes" at Oklahoma State and South Carolina, where he was also an assistant before leaving for OSU. Evans has been fired

First-year Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton

Evans, formerly an assistant at Oklahoma State, is also accused of accepting bribe money while an assistant at South Carolina.

Athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement that South Carolina is " not the target

Kobie Baker, a men's basketball administrator, resigned

Alabama announced freshman Collin Sexton has not had his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA on Nov. 6. It is believed that Sexton's status could be tied to the FBI investigation.

Other individuals impacted