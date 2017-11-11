College basketball scandal updates: USC's De'Anthony Melton suspended
Get caught up on the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball
Ten minutes prior to USC's season-opener vs. Cal State Fullerton's on Friday night, the school announced that sophomore guard De'Anthony Melton has been indefinitely suspended, as his eligibility is in question due to the FBI's investigation.
"As a precaution, De'Anthony is being held out due to a potential issue regarding eligibility," the school's statement reads. "De'Anthony is a valued member of the USC community and USC is working diligently to independently investigate this matter in order to confirm that De'Anthony meets the NCAA eligibility requirements."
Melton, who lands on CBS Sports' Top 100 (and one) players list, is a critical player for a USC team ranked in our top 10 and looking to capitalize with a talent-laden roster and make this season's Final Four. Melton averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals last season. He's a special fit for Andy Enfield's team; there is no true replacement for him on the roster.
Melton was the second player at a school connected to the FBI's investigation whose eligibility was publicly disclosed on Friday. Prior to Oklahoma State's opener, Jeffrey Carroll (the leading returning scorer in the Big 12) was announced as ineligible as well.
There is no timetable for either player to return. They join Louisville's Brian Bowen, and Auburn's Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy, as players who've been connected to the FBI probe who are sitting and waiting to be cleared -- if they ever are. Bowen's been signed off on by the FBI, but the NCAA and Louisville still have to determine if his recruitment violated NCAA rules.
Schools impacted
- Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was fired by Louisville. CBS Sports' Gary Parrish wrote that Pitino left Louisville with no choice but to fire him after his involvement in a past recruiting scandal, but Pitino plans to fight the charges.
- Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich was also fired after originall being put on paid leave.
- After Pitino was put on leave, assistant coach David Padgett, a former Louisville player, was named acting head coach.
- Louisville named Vince Tyra, a former University of Kentucky baseball player and Louisville businessman, will be the interim athletic director.
- The Cardinals fired assistant coach Jordan Fair without cause and the other remaining assistant coach, Kenny Johnson, was placed on paid administrative leave.
- Louisville hired Trent Johnson, to be an assistant coach.
- Assistant coach Chuck Person, a former NBA player and Auburn alum, is accused of handling a total of $141,500. Person was suspended without pay.
- Coach Bruce Pearl, who is no stranger to NCAA trouble, is not named in the report.
- The program is already being impacted by losing a high-profile recruit and offering to give refunds to season-ticket holders.
- Person was indicted on Nov. 7 and charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and travel act conspiracy. Following his indictment, Auburn announced Person is longer an employee with the school.
- Assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson is accused of paying a player identified only as "Player-5" $5,000 in bribe money to sign with the Wildcats. Richardson has been suspended with pay,
- Arizona coach Sean Miller released a statement on the investigation.
- Five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly canceled his commitment to Arizona.
- USC assistant Tony Bland is charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, soliciting a bribe and wire fraud. Bland has been charged with providing $9,000 cash payments to the families of two current USC players and has been suspended.
- Bland retained a high-profile attorney who has represented El Chapo and John Gotti Jr.
- Bland was indicted on Nov. 7 in connection with the ongoing FBI investigation. He is facing four charges, two fewer than in the original complaint, including conspiracy to commit bribery and and honest services wire fraud.
- Assistant coach Lamont Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribe money to "exert his influence over certain student-athletes" at Oklahoma State and South Carolina, where he was also an assistant before leaving for OSU. Evans has been fired by Oklahoma State.
- First-year Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said he is not fearful he lose his job when he addressed the media.
- Evans, formerly an assistant at Oklahoma State, is also accused of accepting bribe money while an assistant at South Carolina.
- Athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement that South Carolina is "not the target" of the FBI probe, but acknowledged that Evans was investigated.
- Kobie Baker, a men's basketball administrator, resigned after athletic director Greg Byrne initiated an internal review of its men's basketball program in response to the scandal.
- Alabama announced freshman Collin Sexton has not had his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA on Nov. 6. It is believed that Sexton's status could be tied to the FBI investigation.
- The president of the University of Miami acknowledged that the basketball program is subject to an ongoing FBI investigation.
- A report says Miami expects full exoneration after turning over records to FBI investigation.
- Miami coach Jim Larranaga believes he is 'Coach-3' in DOJ report, claims innocence
Other individuals impacted
- Jim Gatto, director of Adidas global sports marketing: Accused of paying families of two high-profile recruits to play for Adidas-affiliated schools. One of those schools is Louisville. Money exchanged with the two families was $100,000 and $150,000, according to the FBI.
- Merl Code, recently left Nike for Adidas: A right-hand man for Gatto involved in many of these exchanges, according to the complaint.
- Christian Dawkins, former NBA agent recently fired from ASM Sports: Broker who organized the deals between the assistant coaches and Gatto. He was caught on a wire saying, "If you're going to fund those kind of guys, I mean we'd be running college basketball."
- Jonathan Brad Augustine, president of The League Initiative, director of an Adidas-sponsored program: Helped funnel/hide money through that youth basketball program. Also involved/connected to the recruitment of an unidentified 2018 player who is being courted by a number of high-profile schools.
- Munish Sood, financial adviser: Along with Dawkins, the U.S. Attorney's office alleges he was a power broker in helping move approximately $250,000 to families of high school basketball players with the help of Gatto.
- Rashan Michel, representative of Thompson Bespoke Clothing, former NCAA referee: Involved most intensely in dealing with Person at Auburn and was indicted on Nov. 7.
