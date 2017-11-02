Ranking the top 100 (and one) best college basketball players for 2017-18

After comprehensive analysis and radar-like scanning of the entire sport -- including more than 4,500 players -- we've come to near-agreement on the 100 (and one) best basketball players in college for 2017-18. We're eager to share our findings with you, as there are a lot of names, and games, you need to familiarize yourself with.

If you want an idea of how this list tends to unfold, consider last year's rankings. All but a few of the players ranked in the top 50 (and many more on the back end of the list) can't be found on this year's list -- because they left early for the NBA or graduated. In fact, the top 50 from a year ago would've been almost entirely wiped clean from consideration for 2017-18 if Grayson Allen and Miles Bridges had done what was expected of them and left early for the pros.

So this list speaks to a continual challenge -- but also a feature -- of college basketball. Each season there are fantastic players that, in time, become nationally relevant. But in many cases those players are practical unknowns come late October. Yes, there are a handful of names already national recognizable (your Graysons, Porters, Bagleys, Berrys, Bridgeses and Brunsons), but the sport could always do more to market its best on the floor.

College basketball's turnover among its star players presents challenges in keeping up with the names to know in the sport, but that's why we make this list every season. Below, you'll find studs from all the big conferences, but of course there are gems shining from one-bid leagues too.

The all-important reminder for the context of our rankings: This list is not based on NBA potential, draft status or overall value. There are some players -- who are going to put up bigger numbers or be better overall from a value standpoint on their respective teams -- ranked lower than others. As cleanly as we can arrange it, this list is 1-101 in order of how good we think these guys are only within the confines of being a college basketball player. There's an important distinction between All-American selections (which are about value and overall numbers on winning teams) and the best pure players.

The go-to analogy for this is pickup ball at the playground or in the gym. Two captains, a group of 4,500-plus players. Who are you taking in order? That's how we sort out this list.

Let's get to it.

MSU's Miles Bridges, Duke's Grayson Allen and KU's Devonte Graham.





1. Miles Bridges | Michigan State | Sophomore | Small Forward



Bridges is the first power-conference player in more than two decades to average at least 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists and then return for his sophomore season. He's an absolute monster who should lead Michigan State to a Big Ten title and, possibly, the Final Four. -- Gary Parrish

2. Marvin Bagley III | Duke | Freshman | Power Forward

He has no business being forced to play college basketball. Bagley's unlikely to lead Duke in scoring, but his skill set, size, vision and motor make him a no-brainer to land in our top five. We put him at No. 2, behind Bridges, only because we've yet to see him play a game. He should be a matchup nightmare in most games. -- Matt Norlander

3. Michael Porter Jr. | Missouri | Freshman | Small Forward



Hiring Porter's father will go down as one of the best decisions Cuonzo Martin has ever made in his coaching career. Missouri is likely to have one of the -- if not the -- biggest win-total improvements in the nation. And this explosive one-and-done talent will be the main reason. -- GP

4. Bonzie Colson | Notre Dame | Senior | Small Forward

If Notre Dame can compete for an ACC title, Colson's a fine dark horse pick to win National Player of the Year. He averaged 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and shot 43 percent from 3 last season. He's going to thrive because his skillset is suited tailor-fit to Mike Brey's scheme. Colson is one of the headiest players in the sport, too. -- MN

5. Jalen Brunson | Villanova | Junior | Point Guard



Brunson has helped Villanova win 67 games the past two seasons and win back-to-back Big East championships -- not to mention a national title. With Josh Hart gone, this is his team now. Anything less than another Big East championship will be surprising. Factor in injuries to some of his top guard competition, and this season could be Brunson's. -- GP

6. Grayson Allen | Duke | Senior | Shooting Guard

After being our No. 1 player last season, Allen deserves to drop -- but not too far. The Duke senior does have the talent to win National Player of the Year. With the Blue Devils as inexperienced as they've ever been under Mike Krzyzewski, Allen takes on a huge role this season. How he handles that will be interesting. Talent-wise, he's inarguably a top-10 college basketball player. -- MN

7. Allonzo Trier | Arizona | Junior | Shooting Guard



If Sean Miller gets to his first Final Four this season, Trier's decision to return to school for his junior year will be among the reasons. The 6-5 guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a sophomore. He shot 39.1 percent from 3-point range and 81.0 percent from the free-throw line. -- GP

8. DeAndre Ayton | Arizona | Freshman | Center

I've coined the term "power center" to describe Ayton. He's a vaulting athlete with a ping-pong-table wingspan and a ferocity for rebounding. If Sean Miller can get him to constantly put in full effort, Ayton could ruin opponents deep into March. If he plays to his ceiling, he'll probably be the best defender in the Pac-12. -- MN

9. Ethan Happ | Wisconsin | Junior | Power Forward



Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is an imposing inside force for the Badgers. USATSI

Happ had the second-highest KenPom Player of the Year rating last season of all players who returned to college. He shot 58.6 percent from the field last season, and averaged 9.0 rebounds, for a Wisconsin team that won 27 games and advanced to the Sweet 16. Now he's planning to try 3-pointers? -- GP

10. Devonte' Graham | Kansas | Senior | Point Guard

Taking this tidbit from my title national contenders piece: After Frank Mason won National Player of the Year for 2016-17, Graham has a shot this season, which would give the same school back-to-back winners. The most recent instance of two different players from the same school taking NPOY honors in consecutive years? In 2002 and '03 when KU's Drew Gooden and Nick Collison did it (with the NABC Award). -- MN

11. Angel Delgado | Seton Hall | Senior | Center

The big, bruising Delgado may be the top rebounder in all of college basketball. Last season Delgado averaged 15.2 points and 13.1 rebounds, which was tops in college basketball. After testing NBA Draft waters, the big Dominican decided to return to Seton Hall as the team centerpiece. -- Reid Forgrave

12. Joel Berry II | UNC | Senior | Point Guard

Berry was the heartbeat of a North Carolina team that won it all last season. A solid all-around point guard and leader who can shoot 3-pointers (38.2 percent last season). Berry will miss the first month of the season with a broken hand caused by losing a video game. -- RF

13. Robert Williams | Texas A&M | Sophomore | Power Forward

Williams may have been a late lottery pick if he had opted for the draft after his freshman season, and he projects a bit higher if he goes to the NBA after his sophomore campaign. Williams has the type of length and athleticism that makes NBA scouts drool at his upside. -- RF

14. Jock Landale | Saint Mary's | Senior | Center

As a junior Landale was one of the most efficient players in college basketball, finishing second to Villanova's Josh Hart in KenPom.com's player of the year standings. He's an old-school big man who understands his game works best around the basket as a great rebounder and post scorer. -- RF

15. Bruce Brown | Miami | Sophomore | Shooting Guard

The closest college basketball has this season to a young Russell Westbrook. Brown's game is insanely explosive, with an ability to impact the game in every way: Slashing, shooting, facilitating, defending and rebounding. The idea of Brown and smooth freshman guard Lonnie Walker playing together is scintillating. -- RF

16. Trevon Duval | Duke | Freshman | Point Guard

Duval's late-process commitment to Duke bolstered the Blue Devils' title chances because of the true freshman's ability to run the offense as a true point. His presence will allow Duke to run Allen off the ball and return to his sharpshooting ways. Duval himself has a knack for filling up the rim, and he's a bona fide playmaker on the perimeter. -- Kyle Boone

17. Collin Sexton | Alabama | Freshman | Point Guard

Sexton is the biggest reason why Alabama projects as a potential NCAA Tournament team. The former five-star, likely one-and- done talent, boasts speed like The Flash and plays with a swagger on the court that draws fans of the game in. If you've not heard the name before, you might remember this viral clip which encapsulates his on-court mentality. -- KB

18. Mo Bamba | Texas | Freshman | Power Forward

My colleague Matt Norlander likened Bamba's freakish wingspan to that of an albatross, which I wholeheartedly agree with. The 6-11 New Yorker isn't a finished product on the offensive floor, and he could struggle when he steps outside the paint. But he's a full-grown man defending the rim and might be in the running for a top-5 defensive player in the Big 12, even as a true freshman. -- KB

19. Jaylen Adams | St. Bonaventure | Senior | Point Guard

Bonnies getting some major love! St. Bonaventure might not be the best team in the Atlantic 10 this season, but the Bonnies should be able to improve off their 20-win season thanks to the play of my A-10 preseason player of the year pick. Adams is a fantastic floor general with an NBA upside and ability to score it in bunches. Even his stellar 20.6 points and, 5.5 assists per game from 2016-17 might be dwarfed by what he does this season. -- KB

20. Trevon Blueitt | Xavier | Senior | Small Forward

Blueitt had a breakthrough in the NCAA Tournament when he scored 21 points per game and led Xavier all the way to the Elite Eight. He's improved each season he's played in Indy for the Musketeers, and he's due for yet another breakout in his senior season under Chris Mack. -- KB

21. Landry Shamet | Wichita State | Sophomore | Point guard



Offseason foot-surgery shouldn't keep Shamet from making Wichita State's transition from the Missouri Valley Conference to the American Athletic Conference a smooth one. He'll be the next unheralded recruit developed into an NBA player by Shockers coach Gregg Marshall. -- GP

Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is an imposing inside force for the Badgers.

22. Yante Maten | Georgia | Senior | Power Forward



Maten scored at least 30 points three different times last season. He's been mostly overshadowed by better NBA prospects in the SEC. But the 6-8 forward has averaged at least 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds each of the past two seasons. -- GP



23. Jevon Carter | West Virginia | Senior | Point Guard



Carter was the leading scorer on last season's West Virginia team that won 28 games and finished seventh at KenPom. The 6-2 guard averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. He should be considered a Big 12 POY candidate. -- GP



24. Kevin Knox | Kentucky | Freshman | Small Forward



Knox was a great late pickup for John Calipari's Wildcats. The 6-9 forward can play multiple positions, meaning he'll be a tough matchup for almost anybody at the collegiate level. He's the highest-rated incoming freshman on UK's roster, the prize of yet another heralded recruiting class. -- GP



25. Deng Adel | Louisville | Junior | Small Forward



Adel is the only returning player at Louisville who averaged more than 8.0 points per game last season. He's a 6-7 forward who will help acting coach David Padgett win enough games as Rick Pitino's replacement to have the Cardinals in the NCAA Tournament again. -- GP



26. Hamidou Diallo | Kentucky | Freshman | Shooting Guard



Diallo would probably be on NBA roster right now if he'd decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft. Instead, he chose to play at least one season at Kentucky, where he should be a big part of the Wildcats winning a fourth consecutive SEC championship. -- GP



27. Mikal Bridges | Villanova | Junior | Small Forward





A lot of people predicted a breakout year for Bridges last season. It didn't really happen, though. But it should happen this season now that the 6-6 guard will be asked to do more considering two of Villanova's top three scorers from last season are no longer with the program. -- GP



28. Rawle Alkins | Arizona | Sophomore | Shooting Guard



Alkins is expected to be sidelined until at least December because of a broken foot he suffered in September. But when he's back, the 6-5 guard will be one of the Pac-12's top players and a key contributor for a national championship contender. -- GP



29. Shake Milton | SMU | Junior | Point Guard



Milton averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds last season while guiding SMU to a 30-5 record. His two best teammates (Semi Ojeleye and Sterling Brown) are now in the NBA. So Milton will have to be terrific to get the Mustangs back to the NCAA Tournament. -- GP



30. Reid Travis | Stanford | Junior | Power Forward



Travis missed the final 22 games of his sophomore season with a leg injury but was awesome as a junior. The 6-8 forward averaged 17.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while appearing in 27 games. He had a career-high 29 points and nine rebounds against Kansas. -- GP

31. Marcus Foster | Creighton | Senior | Shooting Guard

Foster averaged 18.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting from last season. He's going to be the go-to guy in Bluejay blue this season, and if his percentage can go from 46.1 to 49, he'll have a shot at being a top-five scorer in college basketball in 2017-18. Dark horse choice for Big East Player of the Year. -- MN

32. Chimezie Metu | USC | Junior | Center

Our highest-rated Trojan. USC's got some fun talent this season. Metu will be a fine two-way player looking to best his 14.8 points. 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks from a season ago. He could flirt with 60 percent from the field as well. -- MN

33. Mike Daum | South Dakota State | Junior | Power Forward

By far and away the best player in the Summit League. Daum will get All-American consideration come March if he keeps up his PER value (he was top-three in college hoops last season after averaging 25.1 points). Daum was also No. 1 in win shares (5.9, per Sports Reference) and his 251 made free throws were the most in college hoops. -- MN

34. Matt Farrell | Notre Dame | Senior | Point Guard

Put up 14.1 points and 5.4 assists last season. Those numbers will go up. I'm putting the over-under on Farrell game-winning baskets this season at 2.5. He's an absolute killer and is set to make a huge leap on what's already turned into a solid college career. -- MN

35. Kyron Cartwright | Providence | Senior | Point Guard

Since four of us voted on this list, certain players rise higher than they would be otherwise. I take all the credit for Cartwright being this high. His ability as a college basketball player is a testament to Ed Cooley's coaching and program. Cartwright finished last season with 42 percent assist rate, good enough for top-three in the country. -- MN

36. Wendell Carter | Duke | Freshman | Power Forward

An alluring five-star prospect, Carter would be getting a lot more preseason attention if not for Bagley's late commitment to Duke. Carter can play the post, step out and shoot, work the passing lanes well and rebound on both ends. There will absolutely be nights where he's a more valuable player than Bagley. -- MN

37. Moe Wagner | Michigan | Junior | Power Forward

Flirted with going to the NBA, but made the right call to come back. Wagner had an outrageously good final three weeks to end last season. He shot 66 percent from 2 and 39.5 percent from 3 on the season. Oh, and he's listed at 6-11. -- MN

38. Vincent Edwards | Purdue | Senior | Wing

One of my favorite under-the-radar players, he put up 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shot 42 percent from 3 in Caleb Swanigan's shadow last season. He's now the Boilermakers' best player, and he'll thrive in 2017-18. Purdue's considered by plenty to be No. 2 in the Big Ten. If Edwards wasn't on the team, the Boilers would be fourth at best in that league. -- MN

39. KeVaughn Allen | Florida | Junior | Shooting Guard

The Gators qualify as a preseason top-10 team. Allen's UF's best player and the go-to weapon in their veteran backcourt. He's a muscular menace, making matchup torment his pleasure with many undersized point and shooting guards. It wouldn't shock me to see him win SEC player of the year. -- MN

40. Aaron Holiday | UCLA | Junior | Point Guard

Having willingly taken a backseat to Bryce Drew and Lonzo Ball last season, he'll share some floor general duties with freshman Jaylen Hands, but there is the potential for Holiday to detonate his numbers this season. He's a fine athlete with good vision, making him a consistent playmaker. -- MN

41. Nick Ward | Michigan State | Sophomore | Power Forward

Nick Ward will be a low-post presence for Michigan State.

Michigan State's injury-riddled season last year will pay huge dividends this year because so much of the burden was thrown on first-year players like Ward, Miles Bridges and Cassius Winston. Ward is a tough, relentless presence near the rim, one of the top rebounders in the game. A more mature Ward will pay dividends for Tom Izzo this year. -- RF

42. Malik Newman | Kansas | Sophomore | Shooting Guard

Newman was considered a potential one-and- done prospect when he came to Mississippi State in 2015-16, but after a difficult season – Newman was inefficient and turnover- prone – he transferred to Kansas. Newman has never seen a shot he does not like. Do not be surprised if it's Newman, not Graham, who leads Kansas in scoring this year. -- RF

43. Jacob Evans | Cincinnati | Junior | Small Forward

An ideal player for a program that consistently has one of the top defenses in the college game. Evans is tenacious on defense and can score from all over the floor. Most impressive was his 42-percent clip from 3-point range last season. -- RF

44. Chandler Hutchison | Boise State | Senior | Small Forward

Hutchinson averaged 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for a Boise State team that was one of the best in the Mountain West last season. Hutchinson tested NBA draft waters before returning for a senior season. An added level of aggressiveness for this skilled wing could vault him into discussions about the top mid-major players in the country. -- RF

45. Kelan Martin | Butler | Senior | Small Forward

Martin has had three productive seasons at Butler, culminating with him as the centerpiece for a team that got a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament last year. Look for Martin to continue taking more 3-pointers– he shot 35 percent on a bit more than five 3-pointers a game – as he proves himself capable of a 3-and-D role in the NBA. -- RF

46. Tyler Davis | Texas A&M | Junior | Center

With Davis and Robert Williams, Texas A&M may have the best (and most intimidating) frontcourt in the country. Davis is huge, and strong around the rim, a physical player who gets after rebounds and isn't afraid to take some contact when he has the ball. Texas A&M could be a surprise team in an intriguing, talented SEC. -- RF

47. Jaren Jackson | Michigan State | Freshman | Power Forward

Jackson has the build and the athleticism that's perfect for a big man in today's NBA, someone who can shoot it well from the outside for a big man and displays a refined offensive game. He's a potential lottery pick in June, but his focus will be on getting this insanely talented Michigan State team deep into March. -- RF

48. Bennie Boatwright | USC | Junior | Power Forward

A smooth 6-10 scorer who can really shoot it – 36 percent from 3-point range, upwards of 90 percent from the free-throw line – a healthy junior season for Boatwright ought to help propel USC to a top-two slot in the Pac-12. Alongside the explosive Chimezie Metu, Boatwright as a stretch four brings a yin-yang element to a great USC frontcourt. -- RF

49. Lonnie Walker | Miami | Freshman | Wing

Walker is coming off a meniscus injury this summer but projects to be ready for the season opener. That's good for Miami, because Walker is an elite scorer who gives Miami, along with the relentless Bruce Brown, one of the best one-two punches in the ACC. -- KB

50. Ben Lammers | Georgia Tech | Senior | Power Forward

Lammers is the best player on his team in our rankings, but he's got plenty of help in the entrenched stardom of sharpshooter Josh Okogie. Lammers, however is the inside presence that makes the Yellow Jackets the fearsome squad they are. He lead the ACC last season in blocks per game, and he's also the ACC's second leading returning rebounder. -- KB

51. Rob Gray | Houston | Senior | Shooting Guard

After a stellar 2016 campaign in which Gray put up 20.6 points per game, he's back for his senior season and a candidate to lead the league in scoring — again. As far as entertainment value among players within the American Athletic, Gray ranks right at the top of the list. -- KB

52. Quinndary Weatherspoon | Mississippi State | Junior | Shooting Guard

If you're looking for an all-around player, Weatherspoon is your man. The third year guard is an efficient scorer from beyond the arc and he was third on his squad in rebounding in 2016-17. He shoots like a shooting guard, handles it like a point, rebounds like a big, yet plays most frequently at small forward according to KenPom metrics. What can't he do? -- KB

53. Bryant McIntosh | Northwestern | Senior | Point Guard

Northwestern was an NCAA Tournament team for the first time …. ever, thanks in part to the stellar play from McIntosh. McIntosh lead the Wildcats in scoring, assists and free throw percentage in 2016-17, and with he and Scottie Lindsey back, they're a projected tourney team for a second-straight season if McIntosh can continue his play-making ways as he did a season ago. The Cats will go as far as he can take them. -- KB

54. Omari Spellman | Villanova | Freshman | Center

After sitting last season following the NCAA's ruling to declare the former five-star recruit ineligible, Spellman projects as one of the best players for Villanova this season. Jalen Brunson will assume that top role in the wake of Josh Hart's departure, which leaves the door open for Spellman — a phenomenal prospect at the forward spot— to take on a role as a high-volume scorer immediately. He's going to be a major problem for Big East foes with his freakish athleticism and inside-out versatility. -- KB

55. Mustapha Heron | Auburn | Sophomore | Wing

Auburn was a young team that endured some growing pains last season, but behind Heron, who led the Tigers in scoring as a frosh last season, Auburn could be a team that could steal an NCAA Tournament bid in 2017. If he can hold Chris Paul in check (sort of), then he should be able to lead the Tigers back to the Big Dance. -- KB

56. Bryant Crawford | Wake Forest | Junior | Point Guard

Wake Forest was as big a surprise as any (outside Georgia Tech) last season in the ACC. And while John Collins deservedly received most the attention, Crawford is officially no longer an under-the- radar star. With Collins gone, Crawford will be the recipient of more opportunities on offense. He could easily average 20 points and 7 assists per game in what is looking to be a breakout junior season for him. -- KB

57. Gary Clark | Cincinnati | Senior | Small Forward

Outside of Wichita State, Cincinnati should be the best team in the American thanks to the return of Clark. The versatile big man does it all for the Bearcats, from rebounding to scoring and rim-protecting. He doesn't get the love he deserves for essentially being an All-Star glue guy, but he's at No. 57 on our list. -- KB

58. Trae Young | Oklahoma | Freshman | Combo Guard

If you like high-scoring guards with slick handles, you're going to love Young in action. He's coming in with the keys to the program in hand, and there's a good chance he could average 18 per game given his ability to score it from inside and out. His game has drawn comparisons to Steph Curry, and while that might be a bit of a stretch, he's easily going to be one of the most fun players to watch in the Big 12 this season. -- KB

59. Khadeen Carrington | Seton Hall | Senior | Point Guard

Despite a not-so- hot end to last season, Seton Hall is going to be a factor in the Big East race thanks to the return of seniors Angel Delgado and Carrington. Carrington, a 6-foot- 4 sharpshooter, upped his 3-point percentage from 33.5 to 38.2 last season. If he can make steady progress in that area, he could be one of the more lethal outside scorers in the Big East. -- KB

60. Johnathan Williams III | Gonzaga | Senior | Power Forward



Williams is a Missouri transfer who started all 39 games for a Gonzaga team that finished 37-2 last season and played for the national title. The 6-9 forward averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point range. He got 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the Elite Eight win over Xavier. -- GP

61. Nate Mason | Minnesota | Senior | Point Guard



Mason averaged a team-best 15.2 points last season for a surprising Minnesota team that finished fourth in the Big Ten and earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He's a 6-2 guard from Georgia who should earn First Team Big Ten honors for the second straight year. -- GP



62. Jordan McLaughlin | USC | Senior | Point Guard



McLaughlin is already second on USC's all-time assist list and on his way to being a 1,600-point career scorer. So the 6-1 guard is going to finish his college career as one of the most productive Trojans in school history. -- GP



63. Tyler Hall | Montana State | Junior | Shooting Guard



Hall averaged 23.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range last season. His true shooting percent was 63.4. So the 6-4 guard is a high-scoring and efficient Big Sky star. He dropped 42 points on Milwaukee last December. -- GP



64. Jeff Carroll | Oklahoma State | Senior | Small Forward



Not many players made a bigger jump in points per game from his sophomore season to his junior season than Carroll made last season. The 6-6 guard went from 8.2 points per game to 17.5 points per game while shooting a career-high 44.4 percent from 3-point range. -- GP



65. Justin Jackson | Maryland | Sophomore | Small Forward





Justin Jackson's versatility makes him valuable for the Terrapins.

Jackson seriously considered staying in the NBA Draft but ultimately decided to return to Maryland for his sophomore year. He started 30 games last season and averaged 10.5 points while shooting a team-high 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. -- GP



66. Jalen Adams | UConn | Junior | Point Guard



Adams averaged a team-best 14.4 points and 6.1 assists last season while earning First Team All-AAC honors. He'll need to be close to that, or even better, this season if UConn is going to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. -- GP



67. Carsen Edwards | Purdue | Sophomore | Point Guard



Only five Purdue players in history have scored more points as a freshman than Edwards scored last season. The 6-1 guard averaged 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The Boilermakers were 14-3 when he scored in double-figures. -- GP



68. Kevin Huerter | Maryland | Sophomore | Shooting Guard



Huerter started all 33 games last season and averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while establishing himself as one of the Big Ten's best freshmen. The 6-7 guard has great size for his position and a jumper that's actually better than what the 37.1 percent he shot from 3-point range suggests. -- GP



69. De'Anthony Melton | USC | Sophomore | Shooting Guard



Melton averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season. In doing so he became only the second freshman in the past 24 years to average at least those numbers in those categories. The other is Dwyane Wade. -- GP

70. Khyri Thomas | Creighton | Junior | Shooting Guard

Thomas won't become a household name outside of Nebraska, but the truth is he's one of the 10 best two-way players in college basketball. Defensively, he's got to be considered in the top five. The Bluejays have a really good one here. -- MN

71. Tyus Battle | Syracuse | Sophomore | Shooting Guard

Probably going to sink 100-plus 3-pointers on a Syracuse team that's loaded with mystery. He's by far Jim Boeheim's best player, and in what should be an abnormally rocky season for the Orange, Battle will make watching the games worthwhile. -- MN

72. Quentin Snider | Louisville | Senior | Point Guard

We're fully expecting Snider to make a jump. He was a quality piece last season for the Cardinals, but now he'll need to from 12.4 points and 4.1 assists to 14 and 6, or so. Louisville's an interesting situation, to say the least, and Snider should be the stabilizer. -- MN

73. Thomas Welsh | UCLA | Senior | Center

Had a ridiculous 134.2 offensive rating, per Sports Reference, and as UCLA fans know, Welsh is the king of the mid-range. He's unstoppable from 14 feet. It's a thing of beauty. No one in college basketball has a game quite like Thomas Welsh. -- MN

74. P.J. Washington | Kentucky | Freshman | Power Forward

Washington will grow to love the paint in Calipari's system. What makes him different from a lot of "wing bigs" at UK now and in the recent past is his touch both around the rim and handling the ball against defenders. -- MN

75. Manu Lecomte | Baylor | Senior | Point Guard

Baylor's personnel is going to have a lot of people wondering if the Bears are truly top-25 good, but Lecomte's deft ability to run Scott Drew's offense should answer the doubters. He's a well-paced point who had a 117 ORtg last season (very respectable) and will probably get the green light often in the campaign ahead. -- MN

76. Andrew Jones | Texas | Sophomore | Combo Guard

Is on our list because we believe he has the talent and playmaking ability to prove his value as a top-100 college basketball player. Put it this way, if he's not one of the five or six best overall guards in the Big 12 this season (as he absolutely should be), Texas is going to struggle to reach the NCAA Tournament. -- MN

77. Elijah Brown | Oregon | Senior | Shooting Guard

Pivotal piece for the Ducks, who get Brown in a graduate transfer season. At New Mexico in 2016-17, commanding offense in obscurity in a lame duck season, Brown put up 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. -- MN

78. Troy Brown | Oregon | Freshman | Wing

Back-to-back Browns and back-to-back Ducks. If we made a top 101 list based off potential, Brown would easily make the top 40. As is, we expected him to be part of an Oregon team that's a bit mishmashed this season but should still make the NCAA tourney with plenty of room to spare. -- MN

79. Amir Coffey | Minnesota | Sophomore | Wing

Coffey could make us look bad by having him so low if he winds up guiding Minnesota to a No. 4 seed or better. He's got a fun game, and the combo of him and Nate Mason has Gopher fans as excited for this season as they've been in a near-generation. -- MN

80. Josh Okogie | Georgia Tech | Sophomore | Shooting Guard

Okogie suffered a dislocated and fractured finger in an exhibition game, which was just about the worst news Josh Pastner could have gotten for a team with tournament aspirations. Okogie averaged 16.1 points per game last season and was the biggest surprise on a surprisingly competitive Georgia Tech squad. Okogie is exceptionally long and athletic; if he recovers from the injury, he could be a breakout player in the ACC. -- RF

81. Jordan Caroline | Nevada | Junior | Small Forward

Caroline is the son of former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Simeon Rice, and he plays like it, with toughness and a high motor to go with a developing offensive skill set. He averaged 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds last season for a Nevada team that won the Mountain West. Caroline will enter into a more featured role with the departure of Cameron Oliver and Marcus Marshall. -- RF

82. Theo Pinson | UNC | Senior | Wing

Theo Pinson is fired up for the reigning national champion Tar Heels.

Injuries and inconsistency have prevented Pinson from reaching his high ceiling, but he's a wonderful athlete and a great (and versatile) defender who ought to be helping man the point guard position while Joel Berry recovers from his injury. It's intriguing to think what his varied skill set could become in the NBA – if he adds a reliable jumper. -- RF

83. B.J. Taylor | UCF | Junior | Point Guard

Think of former Kentucky player Isaiah Briscoe – then add a jump shot. That's an approximation of what you get with Taylor, the leader of a UCF team that has depth and NBA-level talent, and could be the dark-horse team of the American Athletic Conference. Taylor is an absolute bulldog. -- RF

84. E.C. Matthews | Rhode Island | Senior | Shooting Guard

A smart, old-school type of player who fits perfectly with his coach, Dan Hurley. If he improves on his lackluster 3-point shooting (33.7 percent last season), Matthews has the tools to be the best player in the Atlantic 10. -- RF

85. Cassius Winston | Michigan State | Sophomore | Point Guard

The Detroit product is the perfect collegiate point guard for Izzo: A guy who has excellent court vision and handle and with a solid shot and shot-making abilities. He is the type of four-year player who Izzo can construct a roster around for a couple more years. If Michigan State makes a Final Four, it'll be because Winston stepped up. -- RF

86. Payton Pritchard | Oregon | Sophomore | Point Guard

Pritchard's maturity belied his youth last season as the then-freshman was a quiet, key cog in Oregon's Final Four run. With so many of last season's Oregon players gone to the NBA or to graduation, the headstrong Pritchard will step into a more featured role this year. He simply makes everyone around him better. -- RF

87. Chris Clemons | Campbell | Junior | Combo Guard

The most exciting player you've never heard of, because when a 5-9 dude throws it down with authority, it's always exciting. Clemons ranked second in college hoops in scoring last season, averaging 25.3 points per game (and averaging more than nine 3-point attempts per game). The young man gets on the court and lets it rip. If he were six inches taller, we'd be talking about a lottery pick. -- RF

88. Markis McDuffie | Wichita State | Junior | Wing

McDuffie attacks the rim and has a decent shot, and he does what so many Gregg Marshall players have done in the past: He excels at getting after it with quick hands and relentless energy on defense. This feels like a vintage Wichita State team in its first year in the American Athletic Conference. -- RF

89. J.P. Macura | Xavier | Senior | Wing

Xavier fell apart last season after Edmond Sumner's injury, but the blame does not fall to Macura, who logged more minutes than any Xavier player. Macura is incredibly aggressive on both ends of the floor, with a nice jump shot and a killer mentality. He's also a willing passer .-- RF

90. Kamar Baldwin | Butler | Sophomor | Point Guard

Leading scorer Kelan Martin is back for LaVall Jordan's inaugural season to smooth over the transition, and the presence of Baldwin should make things twice as nice for the new coach. Baldwin put up incredibly efficient numbers as a freshman last season averaging 10.1 points while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from the 3- point line. He's in line to take over as the second option on offense and should thrive alongside Martin. -- KB

91. Gary Trent Jr. | Duke | Freshman | Shooting Guard

Duke's freshman class is especially loaded with talent even by its own standards, which means former top-20 prospect Trent Jr. is going to have to earn his spots in the Blue Devils offense. But his talent should win out and earn him a niche in the offense as a potential second option behind Grayson Allen. -- KB

92. Jerome Robinson | Boston College | Junior | Combo Guard

Robinson was the head of a nasty B.C. backcourt a season ago, and with he and Ky Bowman back, the Eagles have the makings of a team that can beat anyone on any given night. Robinson averaged 18.7 points and 1.7 steals per game last season, which ranked fourth and third in the ACC, respectively. He is the leading returning player in both those categories thanks to the NBA departures of guys like Luke Kennard, Donovan Mitchell and Dennis Smith Jr. -- KB

93. Donte DiVincenzo | Villanova | Sophomore | Shooting Guard

Smooth, explosive, and violent are the three words I would use to describe the game of DiVencenzo. He's a high-flying, sharpshooting, lane-jumping athlete on both sides of the floor who made a major leap in Year Two under Jay Wright. He and Jalen Brunson are one of the best backcourt duos in the Big East, and with Josh Hart now in the NBA, the opportunity for him to score will be necessary for Nova. -- KB

94. Vladimir Brodziansky | TCU | Senior | Power Forward

At 6-11, 220, Brodziansky is a slippery big man with a smooth mid- range game who uses his long arms to contort the complexion of his defensive attack. He's not going to body you up, but his range allowed him to finish second in blocks and 15th in rebounds in the Big 12 last season. He's the reason why TCU will be back in the NCAAs for the first time since 1998. Book it! -- KB

95. Shamorie Ponds | St. John's | Sophomore | Combo Guard

Ponds lead St. John's last season as a freshman in scoring, steals and games played. He's the bonafide star for the Red Storm and the identity of Chris Mullin's squad in his third year at St. John's. -- KB

96. Markus Howard | Marquette | Sophomore | Combo Guard

The leading returning scorer for Marquette, Howard is in line to take a sophomore-sized leap in his second season with the Golden Eagles. Last season, his squad lead the country in 3-point shooting at 42.9 percent, with Howard boasting a red-hot 54.9 percent in that same area. With a higher volume of opportunities available to him, he should thrive despite Marquette replacing several pieces of its core from last year. In fact, it's entirely possible Howard passes a long-held Steve Novak record for most 3-pointers made in a single season if his opportunities increase as expected. -- KB

97. Brandon McCoy | UNLV | Freshman | Power Forward

One of the most intriguing commitments of the summer was that of five- star forward McCoy to UNLV. Alongside four-star freshman Amauri Hardy, the Runnin' Rebels will be must-watch TV if not just to see how the big man from San Diego fares in the Mountain West. He's a one-and- done type talent. -- KB

98. Kevin Hervey | UT Arlington | Senior | Power Forward

I had to make sure he made the list. Hervey's the dominant player in the Sun Belt, the big man who's going to get the Mavericks to their fifth NCAA Tournament in program history. Has a great shot at averaging 20 and 10. -- MN

99. Rui Hachimura | Gonzaga | Sophomore | Power Forward

If you've not heard the name Rui Hachimura, you'll learn it soon enough. He's next up in a long line of fantastic Gonzaga players who transformed from bit player to Bulldogs staple. Similar to Kelly Olynyk who went from 5.8 points per game in 2010-11 to 17.8 points per game in 2012-13, Hachimura could move from a 2.6 points per game to a double-digit scorer for the Zags this season. -- KB

100. MiKyle McIntosh | Oregon | Senior | Power Forward

Oregon lost its top five scorers from last season, and 6-7 Illinois State transfer MiKyle McIntosh might be the biggest reason why Oregon isn't likely to experience a catastrophic drop-off from its Final Four run last season. The former Redbird averaged 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season, and he should give Dana Altman the veteran presence needed to help reboot the Ducks in a bit of a rebuilding year. -- KB

101. Tacko Fall | UCF | Junior | Center

We saved the longest for last. Fall is not on our list merely because of his height (at 7-6, he's the tallest player in college basketball?). He's markedly improved in the past two seasons (he shot 72 percent in 2016-17), and is expected to make a big leap offensively. Defensively? He'll likely be a top-10 player in the sport because of his limbs. Fall blocked 2.6 shots per game last season and looks primed to hit 3.0 in 2017-18. -- MN



