Coronavirus: College basketball stars react to cancellation of March Madness

Here are how college basketball's biggest names responded to the news on Twitter

While the eventual cancellation of the NCAA Tournament may have been an inevitable outcome given the circumstances of how the sports world has reacted to the coronavirus outbreak, it was still a shock to see the NCAA's statement that the competition was outright cancelled. The big dance was going to be no more, and for the first time in a long time, there was going to be no new reel of crying college students set to "One Shining Moment."

The people that the news devastated most, however, were those players who either expected March Madness to be the last time they would take the floor in a college uniform, or thought it'd be a good springboard to launch their talents into the national spotlight. Now, neither things are possible with the season coming to an abrupt end. As a result, college players were unaware they were participating in their last game of their careers, whether it was this week during a conference tournament or earlier.

While a good portion of college basketball's top players haven't said much, if anything, on the subject of the tournament's cancellation, some expressed themselves by tweeting through their emotions. Here are how some of the nation's notable seniors and elite players reacted to the news of the tournament's cancellation.

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Nico Mannion, Arizona

James Wiseman, Memphis

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Jordan Ford, Saint Mary's

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

The following tweets were still made by high profile college players about coronavirus-related news with regards to the sport, but they were sent off prior to the NCAA Tournament's cancellation.

Anthony Cowan, Maryland

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

