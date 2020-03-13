Coronavirus: College basketball stars react to cancellation of March Madness

While the eventual cancellation of the NCAA Tournament may have been an inevitable outcome given the circumstances of how the sports world has reacted to the coronavirus outbreak, it was still a shock to see the NCAA's statement that the competition was outright cancelled. The big dance was going to be no more, and for the first time in a long time, there was going to be no new reel of crying college students set to "One Shining Moment."

The people that the news devastated most, however, were those players who either expected March Madness to be the last time they would take the floor in a college uniform, or thought it'd be a good springboard to launch their talents into the national spotlight. Now, neither things are possible with the season coming to an abrupt end. As a result, college players were unaware they were participating in their last game of their careers, whether it was this week during a conference tournament or earlier.

While a good portion of college basketball's top players haven't said much, if anything, on the subject of the tournament's cancellation, some expressed themselves by tweeting through their emotions. Here are how some of the nation's notable seniors and elite players reacted to the news of the tournament's cancellation.

Man no wayyyyyyyy😪 — Devon Dotson⚡️ (@d_dotson1) March 12, 2020

Man no wayyyyyyyy😪 — Devon Dotson⚡️ (@d_dotson1) March 12, 2020

😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞😞 — Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) March 12, 2020

This is tough for real 💔 — Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) March 12, 2020

At the end of the day I love Louisville 🖤 #L1C4 for life — Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) March 13, 2020

😰 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) March 12, 2020

2020, you’ve been awful. But you won’t win, we will persevere. Believe that🙏🏽 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 12, 2020

Everybody stay safe and take the proper precautions . This is the best time to be with your family 💯. God Bless 🙏🏾 — IsaacOkoro (@isaacokoro303) March 13, 2020

😪💔 — Onyeka Okongwu (@BigO21_) March 12, 2020

the past 24 hours have felt like a bad dream — niccolo (@niccolomannion) March 12, 2020

stop playing bruh.. — niccolo (@niccolomannion) March 12, 2020

This is CRAZYYY!! I pray that everyone, my family, and friends are safe🙏🏾 — James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) March 13, 2020

Woww......this can’t be real at all😪💔 — Jalen Smith (@JalenSmith2000) March 12, 2020

5 points... We were ready to make a run in the tournament too! Tough break for everyone in the sports community. With that being said, wash your hands. https://t.co/t8QqOJlOmn — Jordan Ford (@jordan_ford_) March 12, 2020

Heartbroken 💔😓 — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) March 12, 2020

Dear Seton Hall,



I LOVE YOU 🙏🏾💙💫 pic.twitter.com/bc83XWnlMo — Myles Powell (@Myles_MBP_23) March 12, 2020

The following tweets were still made by high profile college players about coronavirus-related news with regards to the sport, but they were sent off prior to the NCAA Tournament's cancellation.

Anthony Cowan, Maryland

I appreciate all my fans and everybody that is supporting me. Due to the Corona Virus, I will not be signing autographs or shaking hands for the time being. — Anthony Edwards (@theantman05) March 6, 2020