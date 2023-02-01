Just two weeks after a memorable contest that saw Kansas State beat in-state for Kansas 83-82 in overtime, the Big 12 rivals are set to meet again as the No. 8 Jayhawks host the No. 7 Wildcats on Tuesday night in a top-10 showdown. Knocking off KU at home was one thing, but beating the Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) twice would be a historic achievement for K-State (18-3, 6-2) in the first season under coach Jerome Tang.

The last time Kansas State swept the regular season series against Kansas was the 1982-83 season, and the Wildcats' last win at Allen Fieldhouse came in 2006. A win would also mark Kansas State's best overall start since the 1962-63 and its best Big 12 start in a decade. But winning at Kansas will be a tall order after the Jayhawks got back on track with a 77-68 win at Kentucky on Saturday.

Jalen Wilson continued his spectacular run against Kentucky by scoring 22 points and is averaging 28.3 over his last four, dating back to a 38-point outburst in the first meeting with K-State. Ultimately, his offensive explosion was not enough in the first meeting as Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills scored 24 apiece to lead Kansas State.

K-State enters as a projected No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, while Kansas enters as a projected No. 2 seed, and the game figures to factor heavily in where they end up come Selection Sunday. It also has major Big 12 title implications. But as important as those factors are, bragging rights may be the biggest prize for the second round of the Sunflower Showdown.

How to watch Kansas vs. Kansas State live

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

TV: None | Streaming: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction, picks

Even before its three-game losing streak, Kansas wasn't destroying opponents as it won its first three Big 12 home games against Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Iowa State by a combined eight points. All three of Kansas State's losses have come on the road, but the Wildcats also have road victories against Texas and Baylor. If K-State can beat the Longhorns and Bears away from home, then it should be able to hang inside of Allen Fieldhouse. Prediction: Kansas State +8.

