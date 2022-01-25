Two of the Big Ten's best teams battle when the 10th-ranked Michigan State Spartans face the 24th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in a key matchup on Tuesday night. The Spartans (15-3, 6-1), who lead the league standings, are coming off an impressive 86-74 win at Wisconsin on Friday. The Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2), who are tied for second in the Big Ten with the Badgers, have dropped two straight, including an 81-65 decision at Maryland on Friday. Michigan State has won the last three meetings against Illinois, including an 81-72 victory at East Lansing, Mich., last Feb. 23. Michigan State leads the all-time series 64-60, but Illinois holds a 39-21 edge in games played in Champaign. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (concussion) is questionable for this matchup.

Tipoff from State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Illinois odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Illinois picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Michigan State vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -5.5

Michigan State vs. Illinois over-under: 144.5 points

Michigan State vs. Illinois money line: Illinois -250, Michigan State +205

MSU: The Spartans are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games against a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games



Why Illinois can cover

Illinois is hoping Cockburn will be able to make his return to the lineup. He is in the top 10 nationally in both points and rebounds, ranking 10th in scoring at 21.1 points per game and third in rebounds at 11.8. He is the only player in the nation averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, and is the sixth high-major conference player since 1993 to average 21 or more points and 11 or more rebounds. The last Illinois player to average 20 points and 10 rebounds in a season was Nick Weatherspoon in 1973 with 25 points and 12.3 rebounds. Cockburn has 39 career double-doubles.

Also powering the Fighting Illini is graduate guard Alfonso Plummer, who averages 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is first in the Big Ten Conference in made 3-pointers at 3.2 per game and is third in 3-point percentage at 41.3. Plummer is averaging 19 points and four made threes over the last three games. He has scored in double figures 13 times, including eight games with 20 or more points.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans are led by senior forward Gabe Brown, who is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The co-captain scored a career-high 24 points in a win over High Point, and has scored in double figures in 16 of 18 games. He also scored 20 points in the 73-67 win at Northwestern on Jan. 2. He is second in the league in free throw percentage at 95 percent, and is ninth in the league in 3-pointers made in Big Ten games at 2.14 per game.

Freshman guard Max Christie is off to a fast start to his collegiate career. He has been Big Ten Freshman of the Week five times, including for Jan. 17, and averages 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Over the past six games, he is averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 52.2 percent from the floor on 23 of 44 shooting, including 9-of-18 from 3-point range. He had a career-high 21 points against Nebraska on Jan. 5, and has reached double figures nine times this season.

