NCAA Tournament 2019 bracket: 5 vs. 12 upset picks from advanced computer model

It seems to happen every year. NCAA Tournament brackets everywhere are busted after the first weekend because a No. 12 seed upsets a heavily-favored No. 5 seed. There are endless theories about why a 12-seed always seems to upset a 5-seed during March Madness. Is it because 12-seeds are typically underrated mid-majors? Or because 5-seeds often don't get to play close to home like top-four seeds do?

Whatever the reason, one thing is clear: the 12 vs. 5 upset is one of the most popular picks for college basketball fans filling out their NCAA Tournament brackets. And for good reason, too. In fact, there have been 47 upsets by 12-seeds in the first round since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985. Plus, a 12 seed has won at least one first round game in 29 of the last 34 years.

No. 12 seeds are an impressive 25-18-1 against-the-spread since 2008, while also going 18-26 straight-up during that span. However, the 2018 NCAA Tournament was just the fifth time that every No. 5 seed advanced to the second round.

This year, the 12-seeds are Liberty (+7.5 vs. Mississippi State), Oregon (+1 vs. Wisconsin), New Mexico State (+7.5 vs. Auburn) and Murray State (+4 vs. Marquette). Based on the spreads, oddsmakers give Oregon the best chance to advance.

