The second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes will look to get back on track when they take on the 15th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round matchup on Friday. The Buckeyes (21-9), who finished fifth in the Big Ten at 12-8, are coming off a 91-88 overtime loss to Illinois in Sunday's Big Ten Conference Tournament championship game. The Golden Eagles (16-10), who finished fourth in the Summit League at 10-5, won their conference tournament in dramatic fashion on March 9. After squandering a 25-point halftime advantage, Oral Roberts made three free throws in the final 15 seconds in a 75-72 win over two-time defending tournament champion North Dakota State in the title game.

Tip-off from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 3 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Buckeyes are 16-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 157. Before making any Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State:

Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -16

Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State over-under: 157 points

Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State money line: Oral Roberts +1100, Ohio State -2400

ORU: This is the Golden Eagles' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, when it was a 13-seed, losing to No. 4 Pittsburgh

OSU: This is the Buckeyes' 34th NCAA Tournament appearance and third in a row under fourth-year coach Chris Holtmann

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes appear to have recovered from their four-game losing streak to end the regular-season after battling back and nearly winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. has been on fire and is averaging 25.3 points over the past three games, including a 32-point performance against third-ranked Illinois on Sunday. He has scored in double digits in 25 games, including 10 games of 20 or more and two of 30 or more. For the season, Washington is averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell is another force for the Buckeyes. He is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He has reached double figures in 10 consecutive games and has scored 20 or more points in seven games. He scored 26 at Illinois on Jan. 16, and has registered a pair of double-doubles on the year. Liddell was named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team for men's player of the year.

Why Oral Roberts can cover

The Golden Eagles are led by sophomore guard Max Abmas, one of the nation's most prolific scorers. Abmas leads NCAA Division 1 in scoring at 24.2 points per game, and is connecting on 48.4 percent of his field goals, including 43.3 percent of his 3-pointers, and 89.9 percent of his free throws. Over the past eight games, he is averaging 29.6 points. For the season, he also averages 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has scored 40 or more points in two games, including a 42-point performance against South Dakota State on Feb. 13.

Also leading Oral Roberts is junior forward Kevin Obanor. His tip-in at the buzzer helped the Golden Eagles defeat South Dakota State 90-88 in the Summit League semifinals. For the season, Obanor is averaging 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is connecting on 50.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 46.9 percent from 3-point range, and 88.1 percent of his free throws. He scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the league title game win over North Dakota State.

How to make Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State picks

The model is leaning under on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oral Roberts vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.