2018-19 College football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels

The 2018-19 bowl season has been set. With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 40 games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019.

There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 29.

Below is the list of the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Location Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 7 National Championship Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 29 Cotton Dallas, Tex. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal Dec. 29 Orange Miami Gardens, Fla. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Location TV (Time) Matchup Jan. 1 Sugar New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC Jan. 1 Fiesta Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large Jan. 1 Rose Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Dec. 29 Peach Atlanta, Ga. Noon (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl games