2018-19 College football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2018 season
The 2018-19 bowl season has been set. With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 40 games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019.
There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 29.
Below is the list of the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 7
|National Championship
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 29
|Cotton
|Dallas, Tex.
|4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Semifinal
|Dec. 29
|Orange
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Semifinal
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|TV (Time)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
|Sugar
|New Orleans, La.
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
|Fiesta
|Glendale, Ariz.
|1 p.m. (ESPN)
|At-large vs. At-large
|Jan. 1
|Rose
|Pasadena, Calif.
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 29
|Peach
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Noon (ESPN)
|At-large vs. At-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Location
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
|Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|SEC vs. Big Ten
|Jan. 1
|Outback
|Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|SEC vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 31
|Sun
|El Paso, Tex.
|TBA (CBS)
|ACC vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 31
|Taxslayer
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. B1G/ACC/ND
|Dec. 31
|Holiday
|San Diego, Calif.
|7 p.m. (FS1)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
|Nashville, Tenn.
|3:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. Big 12
|Dec. 31
|San Fran
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|3 p.m. (FOX)
|Big Ten vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 31
|Military
|Annapolis, Md.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/ND
|Dec. 29
|Belk
|Charlotte, N.C.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|AAC vs. ACC/ND
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
|San Antonio, Tex.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12- vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 28
|Arizona
|Tucson, Ariz.
|5:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|MWC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 28
|Camping World
|Orlando, Fla.
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. ACC/ND
|Dec. 28
|Music City
|Nashville, Tenn.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. B1G/ACC/ND
|Dec. 27
|Texas
|Houston, Tex.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 27
|Pinstripe
|New York
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. ACC/ND
|Dec. 27
|Independence
|Shreveport, La.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|SEC vs. ACC/ND
|Dec. 26
|Cactus
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
|Detroit, Mich.
|5:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big Ten vs. ACC/ND
|Dec. 26
|Heart of Dallas
|Dallas, Tex.
|1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. C-USA
|Dec. 22
|Hawaii
|Honolulu, H.I.
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MWC vs. C-USA
|Dec. 22
|Dollar General
|Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 22
|Armed Forces
|Fort Worth, Tex.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. AAC
|Dec. 22
|Birmingham
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. AAC
|Dec. 21
|Idaho Potato
|Boise, Idaho
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|MWC vs. MAC
|Dec. 21
|Bahamas
|Nassau, Bah.
|12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. C-USA
|Dec. 20
|Gasparilla
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. AAC
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
|Frisco, Tex.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. at-large
|Dec. 18
|Boca Raton
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|AAC vs. C-USA
|Dec. 15
|New Orleans
|New Orleans, La.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Sun Belt vs. C-USA
|Dec. 15
|Camellia
|Montgomery, Ala.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 15
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Pac-12 vs. MWC
|Dec. 15
|Cure
|Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
|AAC vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 15
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pac-12 vs. MWC
