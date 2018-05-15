2018-19 College football bowl schedule, games, dates, times, TV channels

A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2018 season

The 2018-19 bowl season has been set. With a few minor details still to be finalized, this is how the 40 games will line up over the month of December and into January, culminating with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 7, 2019.

There are some date changes among the smaller bowls, but the bigger story comes later in bowl season. The College Football Playoff semifinal games -- this year the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl -- will be played on Dec. 29.

Below is the list of the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date BowlLocation Time (TV) Matchup
Jan. 7 National Championship Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 29 Cotton Dallas, Tex. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal 
Dec. 29 Orange Miami Gardens, Fla. 4 or 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal 

Selection committee bowl games

Date BowlLocation TV (Time) Matchup
Jan. 1 Sugar New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Jan. 1 Fiesta Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large
Jan. 1 Rose Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 29 Peach Atlanta, Ga. Noon (ESPN) At-large vs. At-large

Other bowl games

Date BowlLocation Time (TV) Matchup
Jan. 1 Citrus Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. (ABC) SEC vs. Big Ten
Jan. 1 Outback Tampa, Fla. Noon (ESPN2) SEC vs. Big Ten
Dec. 31 Sun El Paso, Tex. TBA (CBS) ACC vs. Pac-12
Dec. 31 Taxslayer Jacksonville, Fla.  7:30 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. B1G/ACC/ND
Dec. 31 Holiday San Diego, Calif. 7 p.m. (FS1) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 31 Liberty Nashville, Tenn.  3:45 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. Big 12
Dec. 31 San Fran Santa Clara, Calif. 3 p.m. (FOX) Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Dec. 31 Military  Annapolis, Md. Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/ND
Dec. 29 Belk Charlotte, N.C. 12:30 p.m. (ABC) AAC vs. ACC/ND
Dec. 28 Alamo San Antonio, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12- vs. Pac-12
Dec. 28        Arizona Tucson, Ariz. 5:30 p.m. (CBSSN) MWC vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 28 Camping World Orlando, Fla. 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)  Big 12 vs. ACC/ND
Dec. 28 Music City Nashville, Tenn. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. B1G/ACC/ND
Dec. 27 Texas Houston, Tex. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 27 Pinstripe New York5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. ACC/ND                                   
Dec. 27 Independence Shreveport, La. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) SEC vs. ACC/ND
Dec. 26 Cactus Phoenix, Ariz. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Detroit, Mich. 5:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big Ten vs. ACC/ND
Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas Dallas, Tex. 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. C-USA
Dec. 22 Hawaii Honolulu, H.I. 10:30 p.m. (ESPN) MWC vs. C-USA
Dec. 22 Dollar General Mobile, Ala. 7 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 22 Armed Forces Fort Worth, Tex. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. AAC
Dec. 22 Birmingham Birmingham, Ala. Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. AAC
Dec. 21 Idaho Potato Boise, Idaho 4 p.m. (ESPN) MWC vs. MAC
Dec. 21 Bahamas Nassau, Bah. 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. C-USA
Dec. 20 Gasparilla St. Petersburg, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. AAC
Dec. 19 Frisco Frisco, Tex. 8 p.m. (ESPN) AAC vs. at-large
Dec. 18 Boca Raton Boca Raton, Fla. 7 p.m. (ESPN) AAC vs. C-USA
Dec. 15 New Orleans New Orleans, La. 9 p.m. (ESPN) Sun Belt vs. C-USA
Dec. 15 Camellia Montgomery, Ala. 5:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 15 Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nev. 3:30 p.m. (ABC) Pac-12 vs. MWC
Dec. 15 Cure Orlando, Fla. 2:30 p.m. (CBSSN) AAC vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 15 New Mexico Albuquerque, N.M. 2 p.m. (ESPN) Pac-12 vs. MWC
