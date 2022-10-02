Alabama has returned to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25, edging out Georgia as the Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 following Week 5. The Crimson Tide received fewer first-place votes (25) than the Bulldogs (28), but more voters had Alabama at No. 2 on their ballots than Georgia, which slipped to third or further on other ballots. Add it all up and Alabama finished the week with 1,523 points to Georgia's 1,521.

Georgia's slight slip in the rankings can be attributed to its inability to handle inferior competition two weeks in a row. The Bulldogs needed a fourth-quarter comeback to avoid an upset at Missouri on Saturday -- a week after looking mortal against Kent State. Meanwhile, Alabama managed to beat Arkansas by 23 points on the road despite losing starting quarterback Bryce Young in the first half.

There was plenty of other movement in the top 10. Oklahoma State climbed two spots to No. 7, while Ole Miss and Penn State made the leap to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. Falling out of the top 10 were Kentucky (down six spots to No. 13) and NC State (down four to No. 14). The other big drop this week came from Washington, which fell from No. 15 to No. 21 after losing to UCLA Friday.

Speaking of the Bruins, they're one of seven teams to enter the poll this week, joining No. 17 TCU, No. 19 Kansas, No. 22 Syracuse, No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 24 Cincinnati and No. 25 LSU. Kansas is ranked for the first time in 13 seasons, ending the longest drought among Power Five programs. The longest drought now belongs to Illinois, which has not been in the poll since the 2011 season. However, Illinois did receive votes this week after beating Wisconsin 34-10 to improve to 4-1, so we might see that streak end soon, too.

Arkansas, Baylor, Florida State, Minnesota Oklahoma, and Texas A&M all bid adieu to the AP Top 25 following losses this weekend. Let's check out the full top 25 from the AP voters (first-place votes in parenthesis):

AP Top 25 poll

Also receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2