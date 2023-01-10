georgia-smart-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

Georgia finished on top of the final Coaches Poll on Tuesday, a day after capturing its second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship. After a 65-7 loss to the Bulldogs in Monday's CFP title game, TCU finished No. 2, ahead of No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State in the final rankings.

Alabama made its case to enter the top four with a dominant 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, but the Crimson Tide ended at No. 5 behind the College Football Playoff teams. Tennessee finished No. 6 with a 31-14 Orange Bowl win over Clemson, giving the SEC three teams in the final top six. 

Perhaps the biggest winner of the final ranking besides Georgia was No. 9 Tulane, which added a second top-15 win over USC in the Cotton Bowl to finish ranked for the first time ever since 1998. Troy also edged its way into the final rankings at No. 20 following a 12-2 season under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. Pac-12 schools USC and Utah both fell out of the top 10 with losses in their bowl games. 

Below are the final rankings in the Coaches Poll top 25. First-place votes are in parenthesis. 

Coaches Poll top 25

  1. Georgia (63)
  2. TCU
  3. Michigan
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tulane
  10. Florida State
  11. Utah
  12. Clemson
  13. USC
  14. Kansas State
  15. LSU
  16. Oregon
  17. Oregon State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Mississippi State
  20. Troy
  21. UCLA
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. South Carolina
  24. Fresno State
  25. Texas

Others receiving votes: UTSA (68), Minnesota (57), Air Force (50), Duke (47), North Carolina (35), Boise State (22), Texas Tech (13), South Alabama (9), Iowa (9), Wake Forest (6), Ohio (6), Maryland (4), Louisville (3), Cincinnati (3), BYU (3), UCF (2), Purdue (1), Ole Miss (1)

Dropped out: No. 22 UTSA, No. 25 North Carolina