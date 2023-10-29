Oklahoma dropped five spots to No. 11 in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll after the Sooners fell from the ranks of unbeaten teams in a wild 38-33 loss at Kansas on Saturday. On the heels of their first home win over an AP Top 10 opponent since 1984, the Jayhawks entered the poll at No. 23.

Amid Oklahoma's defeat, rival Texas rose a spot to No. 6 while defeating Big 12 foe BYU 35-6 with backup quarterback Maalik Murphy starting in place of the injured Quinn Ewers. The only top-10 team to rise more than a single spot was Oregon, which climbed to No. 7 after dismantling a tough Utah team on the road. Ole Miss rose one spot to No. 10 after an easy win over Vanderbilt, while Penn State climbed one spot to No. 9 after squeaking out an uncomfortably close victory over Indiana.

Georgia retained its No. 1 spot over Michigan as the Bulldogs dismantled Florida 43-20 while improving to 8-0. But the road ahead could feature some challenge for UGA as its next three opponents (Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee) are each ranked between 10th and 16th in this week's Coaches Poll.

Here's a full look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 9. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Coaches Poll top 25

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1;