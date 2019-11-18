College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 13: Ohio State a huge favorite over Penn State

If you've been ignoring friends and family every Saturday for the last three months, this weekend might be the time to check in on them. The Week 13 slate in college football isn't pretty. While there are a couple of big games, there's only two between ranked teams, and neither features a point spread smaller than two touchdowns.

In fact, of the 19 games featuring at least one ranked team this weekend, only five feature a points spread of seven points or smaller. Of course, it's often weekends that look to be boring that end up providing the most chaos.

Here's a look at the early lines for Week 13. Odds courtesy of Circa Sports.

Lines you need to know

No. 9 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State (-19): This game had a lot more appeal a couple of weeks ago before Penn State went on the road and lost to Minnesota. Still, while it's no longer a battle of undefeated teams, this is the game that could decide the Big Ten East. If Ohio State wins, it'll wrap the division up and solidify its position in the top four. If the Nittany Lions win, Penn State moves into first and would be a win against Rutgers away from Indianapolis itself. It will also rekindle Penn State's dwindling College Football Playoff hopes.

No. 24 Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia (-14): Georgia is coming off a big win on the road against Auburn and now it gets what is likely to be The Best 7-5 Team In The Country, Texas A&M. The Bulldogs are two-touchdown favorites here, as they should be, but you have to wonder if a possible letdown is in order. The Dawgs have wrapped up the SEC East already, and this is their final SEC game of the year. Might the Aggies catch Georgia with its guard down?

Arkansas at No. 1 LSU (-46): What a year it's been for 40-point spreads in Power Five conference games. LSU clinches an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta with a win here, and well, it's difficult to imagine there being any other outcome to this game than an LSU win. Though, considering the Tigers just allowed over 400 yards rushing against Ole Miss on Saturday, that 46-point spread might be optimistic.

Texas at No. 13 Baylor (-5): It'll be interesting to see how Baylor responds to blowing a 28-3 lead over No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Bears could have wrapped up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game had they won and solidified a possible playoff case in the process. Instead, the Bears now face a situation where they need to win this game or they'll be at risk of missing the Big 12 title game entirely.

More games of note

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State (+16): Oregon clinched the Pac-12 North with a win over Arizona on Saturday, but it can't afford to be content. The Tua Tagovailoa injury impacts a lot of things, including Oregon's playoff hopes. The Ducks need to win out and win the Pac-12, and if they do, they'll have a strong playoff case. Winning convincingly in a game like this would only help.

No. 7 Utah at Arizona (+24): Unlike Oregon, Utah has not wrapped up its division in the Pac-12. Utah has a one-game lead on USC, but its lone loss came to USC, which gives the Trojans the tiebreaker. So a loss would be a major blow to the Utes chances in the Pac-12 as well as the College Football Playoff Rankings. While this is a game they should win, years of history have shown that nobody should assume anything about big favorites in the Pac-12 on the road.

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State (+9): I'm sure you've been keeping tabs on the race in the Mountain West's Mountain Division, but just in case you haven't, this is a critical game. Boise State is 6-0 in conference play, while Utah State is 5-1. Air Force is also 5-1, but its loss came to Boise. So, if Boise wins this game, it wins the division. If Boise loses, well then it's all up for grabs going into the last week of the season.

No. 21 SMU at Navy (-3.5): Another critical division game, both SMU and Navy are 5-1 in the AAC and tied for first in the West Division with Memphis. Both have also lost to Memphis. So, the loser of this game is eliminated from the division, while the winner needs to win one more and hope that Memphis loses one of its two final games against South Florida or No. 17 Cincinnati.

Best of the rest

TCU at No. 8 Oklahoma (-19)

No. 11 Minnesota at Northwestern (+7)

No. 12 Michigan at Indiana (+7)

Purdue at No. 14 Wisconsin (-22)

Boston College at No. 15 Notre Dame (-18)

Temple at No. 17 Cincinnati (-9.5)

No. 18 Memphis at South Florida (+14)

Illinois at No. 19 Iowa (-12)

No. 22 Oklahoma State at West Virginia (+8)

Texas State at No. 23 Appalachian State (-30)

Pitt at No. 25 Virginia Tech (-2)