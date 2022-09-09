Week 1 of the 2022 college football season brought us all the chaos and excitement one could hope to see with high-scoring affairs, upsets and preseason favorites making emphatic statements. We're now in full swing, and it's time to turn our attention to Week 2, which begins with one of the most anticipated matchups of the entire season taking center stage to kick off the day.

No. 1 Alabama hits the road to face Texas coming off a 55-0 dismantling of Utah State, while Texas -- led by star redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers -- was impressive in its own right with a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe. This game provides a chance for coach Steve Sarkisian and his program to show it is ready to compete at a high level, but that's a tall task considering Bama and Nick Saban will be looking to make a statement of their own in a tough road environment as the redemption tour continues.

No. 24 Tennessee also hits the road to take on No. 17 Pittsburgh. These two put on one of the games of the year last season, a 41-34 triumph for the Panthers during their ACC title-winning campaign. The Volunteers will be out for revenge as they continue their quest to proclaim themselves a legitimate challenger to Georgia in the SEC East.

In the evening window, we'll be treated to a top-20 matchup between SEC foes No. 12 Florida and No. 20 Kentucky. The Gators sent waves throughout the nation with its upset of then-No. 7 Utah last weekend behind the breakout performance of quarterback Anthony Richardson to get the Billy Napier era off to an impressive start. Also, No. 10 USC travels to Stanford in search of the first Pac-12 win in the Lincoln Riley era on the heels of its dominant offensive showing in the season-opening win over Rice in Week 1.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the day for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games on Saturday in Week 2.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Noon | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Texas is one of the few teams in the country I believe to be capable of moving the ball and putting up points against the Alabama defense, but not enough to convince me to take the points with the Longhorns. The problems Texas had last season weren't on the offensive side of the ball; it was a defense that allowed 31 points per game, and I need to see more from it than a strong performance against one of the worst teams in the country (ULM) last week before I trust it. Plus, as good as QB Quinn Ewers might be one day, he's still a freshman making his second career start. The Alabama defense he'll see this weekend plays a different sport than the defense he saw last week. It's not hard to imagine he makes a mistake or two that proves costly to the Longhorns. Prediction: Alabama -20 -- Tom Fornelli



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Texas Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

Colorado at Air Force

3:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- There's little question that Air Force will win this game, but an 18-point line is a massive ask to cover. In eight conference games last season, for example, the Falcons only covered a spread that large twice -- against horrid UNLV and New Mexico teams. Air Force's offense looks even better in 2022, but Colorado will still do enough on its own offensively to keep the final score respectable. Prediction: Colorado +18 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fuboTV (Try for free) -- These teams combined to score 75 points last season in Pittsburgh's 41-34 victory at Tennessee, and this should be another high-scoring game. Though Pittsburgh's offense is a slower operation than it was last season, the Panthers still scored plenty in their 38-31 Week 1 victory over West Virginia. The Volunteers have only improved offensively since last season's meeting, and they certainly aren't known for their defense. Look for a lot of points to be scored. Prediction: Over 65.5 -- David Cobb



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Tennessee Pittsburgh Tennessee Pittsburgh Tennessee SU Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- I feel confident that Florida is going to win the game, but I don't love the number on the spread. If the Gators win by a field goal, the Wildcats cover, and this absolutely could end up being a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. That's why I'm going with the total hitting the under. A close and competitive game could have both teams playing a little tight and lead to lower scores coming down the stretch. Prediction: Under 52.5 -- Chip Patterson



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Florida Kentucky Kentucky Florida Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky SU Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida

No. 10 USC at Stanford

7:30 p.m. | ABC, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Expectations are off the charts for Lincoln Riley's program, and for good reason. The Trojans are the last unblemished Pac-12 team remaining from the preseason AP Top 25 and have one of the few coaches in the sport to reach the playoff multiple times. Stanford should be improved after a miserable 2021, but it's hard to imagine USC missing an opportunity to make its first statement on a national stage. Prediction: USC -9 -- Jeyarajah



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Stanford USC Stanford USC USC USC USC SU USC USC USC USC USC USC USC

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2, and which favorites will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.