College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 7, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

The leaves are changing color, conference races are heating up and the college football season is headed for a big Saturday. No. 5 LSU will host No. 7 Florida on Saturday night in Death Valley, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas will tee it up in the Red River Showdown, No. 1 Alabama will visit No. 24 Texas A&M in an SEC West showdown and No. 10 Penn State will hope to keep its record unblemished when it goes to No. 17 Iowa on Saturday night.

Set up those second and third televisions and buckle up for a fun day of college football. It's about to get interesting.

All times Eastern; games played Saturday unless otherwise noted.

The biggest games

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU, ESPN, 8 p.m.: One team will exit with its first loss of the season and a thin margin for error for the rest of the season. Will LSU's offense continue to click, or will Florida's defense shut down Joe Burrow and the Tigers' offense?

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas (in Dallas), FOX, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: The biggest game in the Big 12 this season will feature two college football heavyweights in the shadow of the State Fair of Texas. If the Longhorns are indeed "back," a win over the high-flying Sooners offense would prove it.

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: This looked like one of the biggest games in the SEC prior to the season, but two losses -- one of which in-conference -- makes this a desperation game for the Aggies if they intend to stay in the SEC West race. If they are going to do so, they're going to have to slow down quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the dynamic Crimson Tide wide receivers.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: The Hawkeyes suffered their first loss last week at Michigan but return home to see if they can spring some of that Kinnick Stadium magic on the undefeated Nittany Lions. If they are, they're going to have to shut down quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver K.J. Hamler and one of the most dynamic offenses in the Big Ten.

Other big games

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia, ESPN, noon: Georgia struggled early before catching fire last week at Tennessee, and have a tricky Gamecocks team coming to Samford Stadium in a key SEC East battle. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has been efficient, but he hasn't shown the dynamic upside of some other FBS quarterbacks.

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: This should be the biggest game in the ACC Atlantic under normal circumstances, but the Seminoles have struggled mightily under second-year coach Willie Taggart. Can that change? It's not like the Tigers have looked as crisp as many expected.

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 3:30 p.m.: The Spartans defense got lit up by Ohio State's rushing attack last weekend, and now have to try to reverse the trend against Badgers tailback Jonathan Taylor -- one of the best players in college football. Good luck.

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame, NBC, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 7:30 p.m.: Kedon Slovis will return at quarterback for the Trojans in what's essentially a must-win game for coach Clay Helton. The Fighting Irish have struggled to get the ground game going this year, and likely have to run the table to sniff the College Football Playoff.

Keep an eye on ...