Georgia quarterback JT Daniels will be cleared to play for the Bulldogs' next game against Auburn on Oct. 3, coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday. Daniels, who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus injury early last season while at USC, was not available for the Bulldogs' season-opening win over Arkansas in Week 4.

Smart, however, would not confirm that Daniels will start for Georgia against the Tigers, noting instead that he will be part of the quarterback competition featuring D'Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett. Mathis got the start for the Bulldogs against the Razorbacks, but went 8-of-17 passing for 55 yards and an interception. With Georgia's offense struggling to move the ball, Bennett came off the bench and and threw for 211 yards along with a pair of touchdowns in the 37-10 win.

Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from the Trojans this past offseason, was the presumed starter after Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman opted out of the season to prepare for next year's NFL Draft. Daniels received a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA to play this season.

A redshirt sophomore, Daniels was poised to become a star with the Trojans last year before his season-ending injury against Fresno State. The lingering effects of the injury had caused him to be limited in preseason camp.

Auburn is coming off a season opening 29-13 win against Kentucky.