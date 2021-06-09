Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is now also former Louisville quarterback Luke McCaffrey. Speaking on ESPN Radio 93.9 The Ville on Wednesday morning, Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield revealed that McCaffrey has left the Cardinals program less than four months after transferring in from the Cornhuskers.

McCaffrey began his career at Nebraska and appeared in seven games, starting two, as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He largely split time with Adrian Martinez and threw for 466 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 364 yards and added three more scores on the ground. His first career start came on Nov. 14 against Penn State in a 30-23 win. The following week, he threw three picks in a 41-23 loss to Illinois.

He then became one of multiple Nebraska players to enter the transfer portal in January, announcing a month later that he would be moving on to Louisville. He was expected to compete with incumbent starter Malik Cunningham this offseason for the starting job ahead of the team's Week 1 game against Ole Miss. According to Satterfield, McCaffrey informed him of his decision to transfer after it became clear he would not be the starter.

The younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and son of former NFL great Ed McCaffrey, Luke was a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the No. 257 overall player in the 2019 class and the top-rated recruit coming out of Colorado that year.