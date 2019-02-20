Major Applewhite is reportedly the latest coach-turned-Alabama analyst looking to rehab his career

Major Applewhite is reportedly returning to Alabama to become the latest addition to the Nick Saban Coaches Convention and Career Center. AL.com reports that Applewhite, who in December was fired as Houston's coach after just two full seasons, will return to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and join the Crimson Tide staff as an analyst.

Applewhite has a previous connection to Alabama as Saban's first offensive coordinator in 2007. Applewhite left after one season to take an assistant position with Texas, his alma mater. Officially, Alabama has not yet confirmed the hire.

Applewhite went 15-11 in his two seasons (plus one game as an interim coach) with Houston, going 0-3 in bowl games after losing the Armed Forces Bowl to Army, 70-14, to cap the 2018 season. Houston president Renu Khator joked prior to Applewhite beginning his tenure with the Cougars that expectations were sky high. "We'll fire coaches at 8-4," he said.

Saban has developed somewhat of a fast track for coaches looking to rehab their careers. Several coaches, from Lane Kiffin to Mike Locksley, have taken on assistant or analyst roles for the Tide only to be hired away later. The most recent example was former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops; however, Mike's brother, Mark, who is the coach at Kentucky, has said he will consider hiring Mike for the open coordinator spot with the Wildcats.

Applewhite was succeeded at Houston by West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen.