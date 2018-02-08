National Signing Day 2018: Winners and losers, college football recruiting rankings

2018 National Signing Day is in the books, and it's time to name our winners and losers. This isn't a commentary on the entire recruiting cycle. If you want to know who won or lost the year, take a look at the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. But if you want to know who won or lost the day, this is the place for you. These are the teams that met their expectations or underachieved on Wednesday.

Winners

1 Georgia In December, Georgia put together a perfect Early Signing Period. Remember that? The No. 1 offensive guard, the No. 2 strong-side defensive end, the No. 3 offensive tackle, all five-stars committed and signed. A bunch of four-stars joined the team, too. It was the story of the cycle. The second signing day brought the same result: perfection. If Kirby Smart sat down in mid-January and mapped out the perfect finish, he would have likely dreamed up beating Alabama for five-star cornerback Tyson Campbell, flipping five-star outside linebacker Quay Walker from Alabama, flipping top 100 linebacker Otis Reese from Michigan and landing 6-foot-5 wide receiver Tommy Bush out of Texas. Nothing more, nothing less, that would have been perfect. Wake up, Coach Smart, you just batted 1.000 on your dream finish. 2 USC The whole SEC was chasing down southern California cornerbacks Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Olaijah Griffin. Oregon was desperate to land top 100 wide receiver Devon Williams. UCLA had threatened to steal Army All-American linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu. They all fell into the hands of the Trojans. It was another typical USC finish on Wednesday as Southern Cal shot up from well outside the top 10 to land inside it at No. 4 overall. Throw in a flip out of Oregon commit Elijah Winston to USC on Tuesday and this has been a very productive week for the Trojans and a near perfect close. 3 Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M class was sitting at No. 35 in the rankings at the beginning of this week. It's going to finish inside the top 20. Somehow, that doesn't even capture the level of success that the Aggies had in the final week of the cycle. Within that close, Texas A&M stole an in-state defensive tackle from Alabama (Bobby Brown), held off a late push by Florida State to land the best quarterback available after the early period in James Foster, beat Oklahoma for offensive tackle Tank Jenkins, and got one of the best edge rushers in California in Jeremiah Martin. The quantity late in the process was there for Fisher, but the quality was on point, too. Now that a coaching staff is in place and he knows his way around the facility, this feels like a big springboard into the 2019 cycle. 4 Florida St. Finishing with the No. 11 class in the country sounds cute, but when you add the context that this class was No. 64 at one point, it suddenly looks miraculous. On signing day, Willie Taggart closed with four-star athlete Tre'Shaun Harrison out of Washington; he stole a big time talent from Tennessee in wide receiver Jordan Young; he landed four-star defensive end Malcolm Lamar out of Tampa; and he stole a second Tennessee commit in running back Anthony Grant. It was a solid close for a coach that faced a steep uphill battle this cycle with his arrival in Tallahassee.



Losers