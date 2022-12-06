Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has been named the next Tulsa coach, the university announced Monday night. Wilson replaces Philip Montgomery, who went 43-53 in eight seasons as Golden Hurricane coach before being fired in November.

Wilson, 61, is in his sixth year as Ohio State's offensive coordinator as the No. 4 Buckeyes head into the College Football Playoff to face No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl semifinal game. He continues to be popular in the state of Oklahoma where he served as offensive coordinator for the Sooners from 2002-10. He coached two Heisman Trophy winners during his time in Norman, Oklahoma: Jason White in 2003 and Sam Bradford in 2008

Wilson coached three Heisman finalists at Ohio State: Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud.

He went 26-47 at Indiana from 2011-16 before resigning in December 2016 citing "philosophical differences." From 1990-2001, Wilson coached under the well-respected Randy Walker at both Miami (Ohio) and Northwestern.

Wilson is expected to stay at Ohio State through the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run. His name had also surfaced in the UNLV search.