Report: Duke coach David Cutcliffe says no to Tennessee as Vols' candidates dwindle

You can mark another candidate off the list to take over the Tennessee job, and this time it's a friendly face.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Tennessee reached out to Duke coach David Cutcliffe, but the former Vol assistant has said "thanks, but no thanks."

Cutcliffe is 102-96 in 16 full seasons as a head coach at Ole Miss (1998-2004) and Duke (2008-17). The 63-year-old Cutcliffe was a Tennessee assistant coach from 1982-98, including its offensive coordinator from 1993-98 during the Peyton Manning years, and was part of the 1998 national title team led by quarterback Tee Martin.

He led the Rebels to four bowl games as the full-time head coach and coached in a fifth bowl game as the interim coach following the 1998 season. He led Duke to four straight bowls from 2012-15, the 2013 ACC Coastal title and a Pinstripe Bowl win in 2015.

His lack of interest in the Vols is another blow to a program reeling following an uprising against athletic director John Currie's decision Sunday to hire Ohio State defensive coordinator and former Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. Those talks fell through, Tennessee needs a coach and the options are now limited.

Iowa State gave Matt Campbell a six-year extension on Monday, TCU coach Gary Patterson was extended through 2024 over the weekend and finding an established coach to step into a suddenly unstable situation might be difficult for Currie.

As it turns out, Cutcliffe's former quarterback might be in line for the job. Martin is currently serving as the offensive coordinator at USC, which plays Stanford in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night. Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman reported on Monday that he is getting serious consideration for the job.

Tennessee went winless in the SEC in 2017, 4-8 overall and fired former coach Butch Jones on Nov. 12.