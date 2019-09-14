Stanford vs. UCF odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven simulation on 18-6 roll

Highly-successful programs meet in a key non-conference matchup when the 17th-ranked Central Florida Knights host the Stanford Cardinal. The Knights (2-0), who won the American Athletic Conference East at 8-0, were 12-1 overall in 2018, while the Cardinal (1-1), who placed third in the Pac-12 North at 6-3, were 9-4 overall. Game time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET from Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Stanford leads the all-time series 1-0. UCF is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Stanford vs. Central Florida odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 59. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Stanford vs. Central Florida picks down.

Now, the model has dialed in on Stanford vs. Central Florida.

The model knows UCF has been perfect at home the past two seasons at 9-0. One of the reasons for the Knights' success has been their quarterback play, and Central Florida has two solid options. Freshman Dillon Gabriel, who made his first start at Florida Atlantic, has split time with Notre Dame senior transfer quarterback Brandon Wimbush, who took several wicked hits in the opener. Gabriel has completed 16-of-32 passes for 372 yards and five touchdowns, while Wimbush is 12-of-23 for 168 yards and two scores.

Junior running back Greg McCrae tops the depth chart for the Knights and leads a stable of powerful backs. He has carried the ball 24 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns this season, upping his career numbers to 1,482 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

But just because the Knights are tough to beat at home does not guarantee they will cover the Stanford vs. UCF spread on Saturday.

Stanford will have have quarterback K.J. Costello in the starting lineup this week after he missed last week's matchup against USC with a head injury. Junior wide receiver Connor Wedington (6-0, 200) leads Stanford in receiving with 12 catches for 136 yards (11.3 average) and one TD. For his career, Wedington has 52 catches for 444 yards (8.5 average) and one touchdown. He has also rushed four times for 74 yards (18.5 average).

Junior tight end Colby Parkinson (6-7, 251) has started the season strong with 11 receptions for 127 yards (11.5 average), including seven catches for 89 yards (12.7 average) last week against USC. He is highly regarded and was named to the John Mackey Award watch list and was a preseason All-Pac-12 first team selection.

