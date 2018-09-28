UCLA vs. Colorado odds: 2018 college football picks and predictions from proven model on 8-2 run

The Colorado Buffaloes have lit up the scoreboard on their way to a 3-0 start, and look to move to 4-0 when they host the UCLA Bruins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Colorado is averaging 41 points per game, while the young Bruins are 0-3 but may finally be stabilizing after three weeks of mix-and-match lineups. In the latest UCLA vs. Colorado odds, the Buffaloes are 9.5-point favorites, down two from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored has dropped from 62 all the way to 57.5. Before you make any UCLA vs. Colorado picks, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows UCLA's offense has managed just 319 yards per game, but the Bruins are just three games into the Chip Kelly era, and we all remember the numbers the Oregon Ducks put up under him from 2009-2012.

Freshman QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been hot and cold with two TDs and two INTs so far in two-plus games of action. But Wilton Speight, a grad transfer QB from Michigan, may return after injuring his back in the season opener. The Bruins are coming off a bye week and Speight has been a full participant in practice of late.

Against the spread, recent history is on the side of the Bruins too. The underdog has covered in five-consecutive meeting between UCLA and Colorado, and the road team has covered in five of six.

Just because the Bruins have historically hung tough with Colorado doesn't mean the Buffaloes can't cover the double-digit spread.

The Buffaloes are averaging 41 points. They're doing it with a potent but balanced offense that's averaging 290 yards passing and 204 yards rushing. Quarterback Steven Montez has thrown for eight touchdowns and two interceptions, while Travon McMillian, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, has gained 290 yards with three touchdowns.

But the defense has been just as effective, allowing 18.3 points and 373 yards. It has registered 10 sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries, ranking in the upper-half nationally in every category. Junior college transfer Mustafa Johnson has 3.5 sacks, while Nate Landman was the National Defensive Player of the Week after a 14-tackle effort against Nebraska.

