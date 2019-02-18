Fantasy Baseball Reaction: Mike Moustakas signing shakes up the Brewers infield

Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.

On the one hand, we should already know how this story plays out.

Mike Moustakas is joining the Brewers, just like he did at the trade deadline last season. It means a hitter with a swing geared for homers gets to try his hand at a hitter's park, and it means we see a lot more of Travis Shaw at second base.

On the other hand, the way it actually played out last year wasn't so simple.

Part of the problem was Jonathan Schoop was also in the picture. He's with the Twins now, so no issues there. Another part of the problem, though, was the Brewers' seeming discomfort with Shaw at second base, a position he hadn't previously played in either the majors or minors. The sample size is too small for defensive metrics to mean much, but they're less than inspiring. And sure enough, he made only two-thirds of the starts there last September.

View Profile Travis Shaw MIL • 3B • 21 2018 season BA .241 HR 32 OPS .825 AB 498 K 108

That's no path to mixed-league relevance. And for a player with consecutive 30-homer seasons, plus on-base skills and underlying numbers that suggest he was the victim of a bad-luck batting average last year, it'd be a real shame if he lost it. They're not exactly Schoop, but no one's saying the Brewers can't still favor Hernan Perez or Tyler Saladino at second base for defensive reasons.

View Profile Mike Moustakas MIL • 3B • 18 2018 season BA .251 HR 28 OPS .774 AB 573 K 103

But see, Shaw also did make occasional starts at third base after the Moustakas signing, which helps clear up some of the concerns for him but then raises some for Moustakas himself. And Moustakas, it's worth noting, didn't take to the new hitter's environment last year quite as hoped. He hit six homers in 91 at-bats there, which is good enough, but his slugging percentage during his time with the Brewers was actually lower (.441) than during his time with the Royals (.468). Add these newfound playing time concerns, and I see no reason to upgrade him from 18th in my third base rankings. I'll have to think long and hard about whether I really prefer him to Rafael Devers, to be honest.

But Shaw is the bigger concern here. He was, after all, ranked in the top 12 at both second and third base, which may be harder to justify now. Maybe he ends up making enough starts across several positions to get everyday at-bats. Maybe he plays some left field with Ryan Braun needing frequent days off. Maybe he even plays some first base.

View Profile Jesus Aguilar MIL • 1B • 24 2018 season BA .274 HR 35 OPS .890 AB 492 K 143

Oh yeah. Let's not assume Jesus Aguilar is getting off scot-free. His season-long numbers were the best of this group last year, but he entered 2018 as a platoon bat and wound up hitting just .245 with a .760 OPS in the second half. His batted-ball profile suggests he's better than that, but a slow start could get him phased out pretty quickly. Maybe it even puts him in a lefty-righty platoon with Moustakas, with Shaw bouncing back and forth. Who knows? So many options are on the table now, which is a big reason why the Brewers made this move. But Fantasy owners don't want options. They want assurances.

Murky enough for you? Well, let's further muddy the waters. Yes, right now, Perez, Saladino and Cory Spangenberg are Shaw's only threats at second base, but the top prospect in the Brewers system just so happens to play second base. Keston Hiura was thought to have one of the most major league-ready bats when the Brewers selected him ninth overall in 2017, and he overcame elbow troubles to put up solid numbers between high Class A and Double-A last year.

View Profile Keston Hiura MIL • 2B • 72 2018 minors BA .293 HR 13 2B 34 OPS .821 AB 485

He's expected to reach the majors at some point this season, and if it's not an injury that brings him up, he's another threat to each of these players' playing time. He is my No. 21 prospect for Fantasy heading into the season.

It's a mess, frankly. If I was ranking whose stock is down the most with this signing, I'd go Shaw first, Moustakas second and Aguilar third. But I would hesitate before taking any of the three now.