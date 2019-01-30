2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base isn't as bad as catcher, but it might be the weakest position otherwise, as Scott White's tiers show.
Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.
Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.
The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.
Below are the second base tiers for 2019. They depict a position that's lacking in top-shelf talent.
The Elite: Jose Altuve, Javier Baez^
The Near-Elite: Whit Merrifield, Scooter Gennett, Ozzie Albies, Daniel Murphy
The Next-Best Things: Travis Shaw, Gleyber Torres, Dee Gordon^, Robinson Cano†
The Fallback Options: Brian Dozier, Jonathan Villar, Rougned Odor
The Last Resorts: DJ LeMahieu, Jed Lowrie, Cesar Hernandez
The Deep-Leaguers: Yoan Moncada, Marwin Gonzalez, Ketel Marte, Luis Urias, Brandon Lowe, Jeff McNeil, Nick Senzel, Asdrubal Cabrera, Ian Kinsler, Jason Kipnis
The Leftovers: Starlin Castro, Joey Wendle, Yangervis Solarte, Enrique Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Nunez, Adam Frazier, Ben Zobrist, Devon Travis, Kolten Wong, Joe Panik
^:one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories leagues
So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for first base
The state of first base is depressing, according to Scott White, who wonders if prioritizing...
-
First Base Tiers 1.0
First base has historically been a position of big bats, but it's surprisingly thin these days,...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Catcher is a mostly bereft position, but there are some players worth making a play for, as...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher
The modern form of starting pitcher can almost be divided into two tiers, but Scott White says...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher offers its share of aces, but the choices are harder to distinguish the deeper...