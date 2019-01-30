2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is obviously a position for closers, but with dedicated closers becoming scarcer, the position is becoming thinner at the top, as Scott White's tiers show.
Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.
The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.
Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2019. They depict a volatile position that offers fewer assurances than ever.
The Elite: Edwin Diaz, Blake Treinen, Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman
The Near-Elite: Kenley Jansen, Sean Doolittle
The Next-Best Things: Roberto Osuna, Felipe Vazquez, Brad Hand, Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, Wade Davis, Raisel Iglesias
The Fallback Options: Josh Hader, Will Smith, Cody Allen, Ken Giles, Archie Bradley
The Last Resorts: David Robertson, Arodys Vizcaino, Jordan Hicks, Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel, Jose Alvarado, Pedro Strop
The Deep-Leaguers: Trevor May, Mychal Givens, Drew Steckenrider, Shane Greene, Kelvin Herrera, Wily Peralta
The Next in Line: A.J. Minter, Andrew Miller, Brandon Morrow, Alex Colome
So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty
If your dynasty league drafts prospects independently from everyone else, this is the mock...
-
Better your average
Batting average is becoming less important to baseball, but it still counts the same in your...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers and 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Only the best for strikeouts
Everyone is striking out more hitters than they used to, but that doesn't mean you should be...
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...