2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0

Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the relief pitcher tiers for 2019. They depict a volatile position that offers fewer assurances than ever.

The Elite: Edwin Diaz, Blake Treinen, Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman

The Near-Elite: Kenley Jansen, Sean Doolittle

The Next-Best Things: Roberto Osuna, Felipe Vazquez, Brad Hand, Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, Wade Davis, Raisel Iglesias

The Fallback Options: Josh Hader, Will Smith, Cody Allen, Ken Giles, Archie Bradley

The Last Resorts: David Robertson, Arodys Vizcaino, Jordan Hicks, Jeremy Jeffress, Corey Knebel, Jose Alvarado, Pedro Strop

The Deep-Leaguers: Trevor May, Mychal Givens, Drew Steckenrider, Shane Greene, Kelvin Herrera, Wily Peralta

The Next in Line: A.J. Minter, Andrew Miller, Brandon Morrow, Alex Colome

