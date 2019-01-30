2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the deepest position in 2019 drafts, as Scott White's tiers show.
Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.
The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.
Below are the third base tiers for 2019. They depict what looks to be the most robust position in drafts this year.
The Super Elite: Jose Ramirez
The Elite: Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, Javier Baez^, Anthony Rendon†
The Near-Elite: Kris Bryant, Vladimir Guerrero, Matt Carpenter, Eugenio Suarez
The Next-Best Things: Justin Turner, Josh Donaldson, Travis Shaw, Wil Myers^, Max Muncy, Matt Chapman, Miguel Andujar, Jurickson Profar†
The Fallback Options: Mike Moustakas
The Last Resorts: Rafael Devers, Kyle Seager
The Deep-Leaguers: Eduardo Escobar, Jake Lamb, Miguel Sano, Yuli Gurriel, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jeimer Candelario, Maikel Franco, Brian Anderson
The Leftovers: Evan Longoria, Johan Camargo, Joey Wendle, Yangervis Solarte, Matt Duffy, Aledmys Diaz, Jedd Gyorko, Todd Frazier, Ian Happ
^:one tier lower in points leagues
†: one tier lower in categories leagues
