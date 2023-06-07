A.J. Smith-Shawver P ATL Atlanta • Age: 20 Rostered 41% 2023 Minors W-L 2-1 ERA 1.09 WHIP 0.94 INN 33 BB 12 K 45 A.J. Smith-Shawver, as you may well know, has been a pitcher for less than three years. He's been a good pitcher for approximately 35 innings, the 33 he threw between three minor-league stops plus his 2 1/3 hitless innings from Sunday's debut. He was very much still learning the craft last year, and so the numbers are too poor to mention. Still, it makes him more of a mystery than anyone would like heading into his first start. Though the line from his first relief appearance was good, he had just two swinging strikes on 39 pitches. While he's limited damage on contact across all levels this year, he's also had a tendency to issue free passes. The Braves have a good track record with prospect promotions, which itself is reason enough to add him, but who can honestly say how it'll go?

Ezequiel Duran SS TEX Texas • #20 • Age: 24 Rostered 63% 2023 Stats AVG .322 HR 7 SB 3 OPS .905 BB 8 K 35 Prior to his brief stint on the IL with oblique discomfort, Ezequiel Duran had established himself as a fixture in the Rangers lineup. It began with him filling in for an injured Corey Seager and continued with him picking up starts at DH and left field following Seager's return. Through it all, Duran hit for average and power, with data that fully backed up the production (he has a .298 xBA and .535 xSLG). The one thing missing from his game was even just a modicum of plate discipline. He had only four walks through 40 games. Well, now he's back from that oblique discomfort, and guess what? He already has four walks in three games. Better yet, he's 5 for 7. The dude is eligible at three positions, and like I said, the data backs up everything. Pick him up already.

Andrew Abbott SP CIN Cincinnati • #41 • Age: 24 Rostered 60% Monday vs. Brewers INN 6 H 1 ER 0 BB 4 K 6 By most accounts, including the most surface-level, Andrew Abbott's major-league debut Monday was a smashing success. He allowed just one hit in six innings, for crying out loud. Who does that? He also had four walks, but that's not really the issue for me. What concerns me is that, facing a Brewers lineup that's dead last against left-handers in OPS, with a strikeout rate near 30 percent, Abbott, whose rise to prominence was built on his ability to miss bats, got only 10 swings and misses on 105 pitches. Most came on his fastball, but considering he threw 64 of them, the whiff rate was modest. It's concerning because he's a relative soft-tosser who relies on deception, which doesn't always translate to the majors. Obviously, you should add him after this start, but there's much still to be determined.

Jake Fraley LF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Rostered 56% 2023 Stats AVG .262 HR 7 SB 11 AB 172 BB 22 K 35 Jake Fraley stayed hot Tuesday, going 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI to make him 24 for 83 (.289) with five homers and eight steals over his past 23 games. Notably, it was his first time batting leadoff all season. It was also the first game with Elly De La Cruz in the lineup, so perhaps it's how the Reds would prefer to configure their lineup moving forward. It would help make up for some of the at-bats Fraley loses to left-handed pitchers -- understandably, given his poor production against him. Lately, though, it hasn't much mattered. He entered play Tuesday as the 10th-best outfielder over the past four scoring periods in points leagues, which is supposedly his lesser format. You'll still want to deploy Fraley cautiously in three-outfielder leagues, but he's proven his worth.

LaMonte Wade 1B SF San Francisco • #31 • Age: 29 Rostered 52% 2023 Stats AVG .285 HR 8 OPS .909 AB 179 BB 41 K 42 It's difficult to make the case for any other hitter on the waiver wire when LaMonte Wade is still hanging out there in nearly half of all leagues. For goodness' sake, the guy is batting .285 with a .909 OPS. Granted, much of that OPS comes from his .429 on-base percentage, but is that supposed to be a bad thing? It ensures he bats leadoff for the Giants most days, which keeps his plate appearances high even though he occasionally sits against lefties. It's not like he's a zero for power either, homering at a similar rate (per plate appearance) to Luis Robert over the past three seasons. Maybe Wade's performance at the Rockies on Tuesday when he reached base six times (three hits and three walks) will be enough to get people's attention finally.