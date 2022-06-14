Injuries are starting to pile up around the league, and the Braves were hit with an especially tough one Monday when second baseman Ozzie Albies suffered a fractured foot. He was placed directly on the 60-day IL Tuesday, meaning he's going to be out until mid-August at the earliest, dealing a blow to Fantasy players with Albies on their roster, too.

What makes this hurt even more is Albies was off to a slow start, ranking 11th at second base while hitting .244 with eight homers and three steals. So not only do you lose Albies for the next two months, but you don't even get the inevitable hot streak that would have helped correct his numbers. You're in a hole from the production Albies hasn't given you so far and you've got a hole in your lineup at what has been arguably the weakest non-catcher position in Fantasy over the past few seasons.

However, things may not be as grim at second base as you might think right now. A handful of very interesting younger bats have either gotten the call or have been heating up as of late, providing some actual options to help replace Albies – and perhaps even best what he's done so far.

Here are five second base eligible players to consider adding to replace Albies:

