Sano (knee inflammation) is being placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He was just activated from the 60-day injured list earlier this week, so Sano obviously re-aggravated the left knee after putting some weight on it for full games. He went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts and zero walks in three games since getting activated. Alex Kirilloff should get extended playing time. Sano had surgery for a torn left meniscus in May.