Sano (knee) is healthy enough to be cleared but is remaining on the IL and playing with Triple-A Salt Lake, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Manager Ron Washington said the Angels "don't have a place for him right now" on the active roster, with Sano sticking at Triple-A despite being at or near full health. In seven games at Salt Lake, Sano owns a .492 OPS with a 40 percent strikeout rate. He'll likely have to show some signs of improvement at the plate before rejoining the Angels.