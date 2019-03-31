Twins' Miguel Sano: Resuming some baseball activities

Sano (heel) played catch Sunday and could hit in the cage, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Sano has been out of a walking boot for over a week but needs to get back in game shape before being activated from the injured list. That's expected to happen at some point in May. Marwin Gonzalez has started the first three games at third base in his absence.

