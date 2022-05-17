Crochet (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Crochet remains out for the entirety of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the move to the 60-day IL allows the White Sox to open a spot on their 40-man roster. In a corresponding move, the team selected the contract of pitcher Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte. Martin will make his major-league debut as the starter for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Royals.
