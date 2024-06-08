Crochet (5-4) yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Red Sox.

Crochet gave up a pair of runs in the third inning but only one was earned due to his own throwing error. He's produced quality starts in four straight appearances and six of his last seven. Crochet generated 17 whiffs and racked up double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season. Since April 29, he's produced a ridiculous 1.37 ERA with a 63:9 K:BB in eight starts. Crochet will carry a 3.33 ERA into his next start, which is expected to be in Seattle next week.