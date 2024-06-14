Crochet allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Thursday.

Crochet was absolutely dominant in the outing, inducing 24 swinging strikes and finishing with a career-high 13 punchouts. The only run against the southpaw came via Tyler Locklear's first career homer in the fifth inning, and Crochet was in line for the victory before Michael Kopech blew a save opportunity in the ninth. Despite a few rough starts in April, Crochet has been a revelation for the White Sox and for fantasy managers this season. Over his past nine starts, he's recorded a 1.36 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 76:11 K:BB over 53 innings. Crochet is tied with Tyler Glasnow for the major-league lead with 116 punchouts on the campaign.