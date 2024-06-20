Crochet (6-6) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Crochet racked up a hearty 19 whiffs and eight punchouts, but it wasn't enough to keep him out of the loss column in a contest during which he was supported with just one run. The fact that the three earned runs were the most the left-hander has allowed since April 24 speaks volumes about the quality of his campaign thus far. Crochet has tallied six consecutive quality starts and is tied for 10th in the majors with 10 total on the campaign. He also ranks second in the league with 124 punchouts while posting a 3.25 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through 88.2 innings.