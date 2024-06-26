White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday of Crochet that "we're going to start dwindling his workload down a little bit," the Associated Press reports.

Crochet already sits at 94.1 innings in 2024 in his first pro season as a starting pitcher. He threw zero innings in 2022 and just 25 frames in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his highest innings total in college at Tennessee was 65. Therefore, his workload being curtailed at some point was inevitable. Grifol didn't divulge any specifics in regards to pitch counts or innings totals for Crochet, indicating he'll be flexible start-to-start based on how efficient the pitcher is. The manager also didn't mention anything about Crochet being shut down completely at some point, although it's certainly possible that will happen. It's not an ideal situation for fantasy managers, but those rostering Crochet will want to keep him in their lineups as long as he's making starts.