Crochet took a no-decision against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five hits and striking out six batters over 5.2 scoreless innings.

Crochet was on his game with 16 whiffs and six punchouts against one of MLB's top offenses, but Dodgers starter James Paxton traded scoreless frames with him, and both hurlers had to settle for a no-decision. Crochet continues to impress in what has been a breakout first campaign as a starter -- he lowered his ERA to 3.05 with Monday's outing and ranks second in the league with 130 strikeouts. The southpaw has given up three or fewer earned runs while going at least five frames in 11 consecutive starts.