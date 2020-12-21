With just one day remaining until the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, Fantasy basketball owners are scrambling to prepare for their upcoming 2020 Fantasy basketball drafts. The NBA preseason has given a few glimpses into what can be expected this year, but has also created some questions. Second-year Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has played big minutes this preseason and averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game. But will he actually get significant minutes in the regular season and is he worth a stash on your Fantasy basketball rosters?

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will both make their debuts with the Nets on NBA Opening Night against the Warriors coming off serious injuries. Where should they land in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings, and who are some of the other 2020-21 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of? Before finalizing your Fantasy basketball strategy, check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2020-21 NBA schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts.

The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2020-21 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from SportsLine's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. With younger brother LaMelo Ball joining the NBA this season as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Hornets, Lonzo Ball isn't as hot a topic of conversation as normal. But he's coming off a solid first season with the Pelicans after being included in the Anthony Davis trade. Ball averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game last season, which were all improvements over his averages with the Lakers in 2018-19.

Ball made marked improvements as both a 3-point shooter and a free-throw shooter, hitting 37.5 percent of his attempts from distance and knocking down 56.6 percent of foul shots after hitting just 41.1 the season prior. Now he should benefit from a full season with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Eric Bledsoe also gives the Pelicans another quality shooter on the perimeter. That's a big reason why the model ranks Ball at No. 42 overall in its Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 despite the fact that his current Fantasy basketball ADP is 54.

Another surprise: Mitchell Robinson is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The former second-round pick out of Western Kentucky has provided the Knicks with a lengthy and athletic rim defender from the jump and his ability on the offensive glass has started to make him a factor offensively as well.

Robinson led the NBA with a 74.2 percent field-goal percentage last season and he jumped from 7.3 points per game as a rookie to 9.7 points per game. With another uptick in minutes likely in store for Robinson in 2020-21, you can reasonably expect more from him as both a scorer and a rebounder.

Combine that with he provides on the defensive end as a shot blocker and he looks like a Fantasy star in the making. That's why the model ranks him as a fourth-round value despite the fact that he's going in the 12th round of standard 12-team leagues on average according to his 2020-21 Fantasy basketball ADP (136).

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

The model has also made the call on where Russell Westbrook ranks after being traded to the Wizards and features a stunner in the top 10.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And what surprising player just cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.