Brooks drew his NBA-leading 18th technical foul with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter, when officials whistled him for taunting after a dunk. It's the latest in a long line of infractions for Brooks, who was already suspended for a March 5 loss to the Clippers after picking up his 16th technical of the season in the Grizzlies' preceding contest. The 27-year-old was also fined $35,000 after shoving a camera person in a March 15 loss to the Heat. With Brooks now in line to miss Wednesday's game against the Rockets, the Grizzlies will be without their top perimeter defender and one of their top secondary scoring options, but his loss should be offset to some degree by the potential return of Ja Morant, who has completed his eight-game suspension and could be ready to play versus Houston if he's fully reconditioned.