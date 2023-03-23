Williams (foot) will miss Friday's game versus the Rockets.
Williams' foot soreness popped up on the injury report Wednesday upon his return to the team, suggesting he's up to get some treatment from the parent organization. It's unclear how long Williams will be sidelined, but he's not expected to be much of a factor for the Grizzlies, even when healthy.
