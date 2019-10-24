Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Nursing ankle injury
Bogdanovic is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers with a left ankle sprain.
Bogdanovic picked up the injury during Wednesday's season-opening win against the Thunder, during which he tallied 16 points, three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes. He'll likely go through shootaround Friday before the Jazz determine his status for the first half of their back-to-back set.
