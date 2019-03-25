Rockets' Kenneth Faried: Double-double in 24 minutes
Faried racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 win over the Pelicans.
Faried logged his 12th double-double through 22 appearances with the Rockets, bringing his season total to 14 through 34 games in 2018-19. The last time Faried accumulated at least that many double-doubles was back in 2015-16 (21 in 67 games), so it's safe to say his career has been revitalized since arriving in Houston.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.