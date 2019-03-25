Faried racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 113-90 win over the Pelicans.

Faried logged his 12th double-double through 22 appearances with the Rockets, bringing his season total to 14 through 34 games in 2018-19. The last time Faried accumulated at least that many double-doubles was back in 2015-16 (21 in 67 games), so it's safe to say his career has been revitalized since arriving in Houston.