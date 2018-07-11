2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings, projections, and expectations for all 32 NFL teams

We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all here.

Look, we get it: It's a long offseason. There's a lot of player movement. It's hard to keep up with everything, and you've got catch up before your draft.

This is the place to start. Our Fantasy football expert Heath Cummings took the time this offseason to put together everything you need to know about every team in the league before your draft. It's a lot. 32 teams. Several hundred players. Good thing you've got time before the season starts.

Follow the links below to find a breakdown of every team's Fantasy outlook, along with expectations, rankings, and projections for every team's relevant players — as well as some deep sleepers and other nuggets.

CBS Fantasy is home to everything you need to get ready for the season, and this is the best place to start. 

AFC East

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots

PatriotsDolphinsJetsBills

AFC North

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

SteelersBrownsRavensBengals

AFC South

NFL: Houston Texans-Minicamp

TexansJaguarsColtsTitans

AFC West

NFL: Oakland Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RaidersBroncosChiefsChargers

NFC East

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Cowboys | Eagles | Giants | Redskins

NFC North

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions

NFC South

NFL: NFC Divisional Playoff-New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings

Saints | Falcons | Panthers | Buccaneers

NFC West

NFL: International Series-Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Rams | 49ers | Seahawks | Cardinals

