2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Rankings, projections, and expectations for all 32 NFL teams
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all here.
Look, we get it: It's a long offseason. There's a lot of player movement. It's hard to keep up with everything, and you've got catch up before your draft.
This is the place to start. Our Fantasy football expert Heath Cummings took the time this offseason to put together everything you need to know about every team in the league before your draft. It's a lot. 32 teams. Several hundred players. Good thing you've got time before the season starts.
Follow the links below to find a breakdown of every team's Fantasy outlook, along with expectations, rankings, and projections for every team's relevant players — as well as some deep sleepers and other nuggets.
CBS Fantasy is home to everything you need to get ready for the season, and this is the best place to start.
AFC East
Patriots | Dolphins | Jets | Bills
AFC North
Steelers | Browns | Ravens | Bengals
AFC South
Texans | Jaguars | Colts | Titans
AFC West
Raiders | Broncos | Chiefs | Chargers
NFC East
Cowboys | Eagles | Giants | Redskins
NFC North
Packers | Vikings | Bears | Lions
NFC South
Saints | Falcons | Panthers | Buccaneers
NFC West
