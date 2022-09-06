There have not been many players who have dealt with worse injury luck over the last few years than Seattle running back Rashaad Penny, who is dealing with issues again this season. He missed the first two preseason games due to a groin injury and sat out the final contest after testing positive for COVID-19. Penny finished last season on a strong note, suggesting he could be one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. However, his injury history will make it tough for owners to spend one of their 2022 Fantasy football picks on him. Should you target any of Seattle's running backs during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep in what is shaping up to be a run-heavy attack? Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Top 2022 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes 2022 Fantasy football busts you'll need to know before you go on the clock including:

WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals: He flashed his potential last season, recording 182 receiving yards in his first two NFL games. Moore did not play a major role down the stretch, but he should take on a larger workload while DeAndre Hopkins serves a six-game suspension. Christian Kirk, who also stole some of Moore's targets last year, is now in Jacksonville, giving Moore a chance to have a breakout season.

QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: There is not much data available on Lance after he spent most of his rookie season as a backup, but he has the athleticism and arm strength to become one of the top starters in the NFL. San Francisco has put a hefty investment into Lance as its starting quarterback, so Gibbs expects the 49ers to utilize his strengths this season. Lance has three talented wide receivers and a solid rushing attack to work with.

"Even with a modest projection in efficiency as a rusher and passer, Lance's expected Fantasy point total is just behind Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes," Gibbs told SportsLine. "Lance's ADP stands out as the clearest value at the QB position." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

