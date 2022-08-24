justin-jefferson-4-1400.jpg
USATSI

Wide receiver saw a ton of turnover this offseason, with big names like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, and Amari Cooper (among others!) finding new homes for the 2022 season. Which lends some real uncertainty to a position that for a long time has been viewed as a safe harbor for Fantasy drafters. If you didn't love the running backs on the board when you were picking, you could generally find a wide receiver you feel pretty confident in, but that isn't necessarily the case anymore. 

If you want to sum up the state of the wide receiver position heading into 2022 drafts -- something I did in-depth right here -- consider this: Wide receivers make up just nine of my top 24 and 19 of the top 48 overall players, but then 48 of the next 102 players are WR. The position is lighter on obvious impact players than we've gotten used to in recent years, but it remains as deep as ever with contributors.   

And, of course, it's entirely possible Adams, Hill, Brown, and the rest will be as good as ever, while Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase continue to ascend to dizzying new heights, which would just make wide receiver better than ever. There's certainly no shortage of talent, even amid the question marks. 

Here are my latest WR rankings: 

  1. Cooper Kupp *
  2. Justin Jefferson 
  3. Davante Adams *
  4. Ja'Marr Chase
  5. Stefon Diggs *
  6. Mike Evans
  7. CeeDee Lamb *
  8. Tyreek Hill
  9. A.J. Brown *
  10. Deebo Samuel
  11. D.J. Moore
  12. Tee Higgins
  13. Diontae Johnson
  14. Keenan Allen
  15. Brandin Cooks *
  16. Michael Pittman Jr.
  17. Mike Williams
  18. Marquise Brown
  19. Jaylen Waddle
  20. Chris Godwin
  21. Terry McLaurin
  22. Allen Robinson
  23. DK Metcalf *
  24. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  25. Robert Woods
  26. Michael Thomas
  27. Darnell Mooney *
  28. Jerry Jeudy
  29. Rashod Bateman
  30. Adam Thielen
  31. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  32. DeAndre Hopkins
  33. Gabriel Davis
  34. Courtland Sutton *
  35. Elijah Moore
  36. Kadarius Toney
  37. Amari Cooper
  38. Drake London
  39. Tyler Lockett
  40. DeVonta Smith
  41. Brandon Aiyuk 
  42. Hunter Renfrow
  43. Russell Gage
  44. Jarvis Landry
  45. Chase Claypool
  46. Chris Olave
  47. Garrett Wilson*
  48. Julio Jones
  49. Jahan Dotson
  50. George Pickens
  51. DeVante Parker
  52. Tyler Boyd
  53. Skyy Moore
  54. Allen Lazard
  55. Corey Davis
  56. Christian Kirk
  57. Rondale Moore
  58. Treylon Burks
  59. Kenny Golladay
  60. Romeo Doubs
  61. Isaiah McKenzie
  62. K.J. Osborn
  63. DJ Chark
  64. Donovan Peoples-Jones *

*End of a tier