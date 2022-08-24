Wide receiver saw a ton of turnover this offseason, with big names like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, and Amari Cooper (among others!) finding new homes for the 2022 season. Which lends some real uncertainty to a position that for a long time has been viewed as a safe harbor for Fantasy drafters. If you didn't love the running backs on the board when you were picking, you could generally find a wide receiver you feel pretty confident in, but that isn't necessarily the case anymore.

If you want to sum up the state of the wide receiver position heading into 2022 drafts -- something I did in-depth right here -- consider this: Wide receivers make up just nine of my top 24 and 19 of the top 48 overall players, but then 48 of the next 102 players are WR. The position is lighter on obvious impact players than we've gotten used to in recent years, but it remains as deep as ever with contributors.

And, of course, it's entirely possible Adams, Hill, Brown, and the rest will be as good as ever, while Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase continue to ascend to dizzying new heights, which would just make wide receiver better than ever. There's certainly no shortage of talent, even amid the question marks.

Here are my latest WR rankings:

