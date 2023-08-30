With the NFL Preseason over, the next time we see NFL teams in action, it'll be for real. The next week is all about getting ready for our Fantasy drafts, and if you're drafting today, here are my latest rankings. You can find my rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end here – and, of course, you can find Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' rankings and salary cap values here, you know, if you want another perspective.

For more, including my updated overall top-200 with Salary Cap/Auction values, keep right on scrolling.

Rankings updates

Rankings are for PPR leagues. Salary Cap Values assume a $100 budget.

There's no doubt who belongs in the top tier at the QB position for Fantasy Football in 2023. Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes were the class of the position in 2022, and little has changed in terms of how we should view them for 2023 - Mahomes is arguably the best passer in the history of the league, and he has improved weapons around him, while Allen and Hurts are elite rushers and goal-line threats, in addition to being terrific passers in their own right.

After that, things are wide open. Dave Richard has Joe Burrow as his No. 4 QB, while both Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg have Lamar Jackson - all three have Justin Fields fifth, which means Jamey has Burrow at No. 6, while Heath has him at QB7, behind Justin Herbert.

Here's the top 12, and you can find my top 32 here:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Josh Allen, Bills Jalen Hurts, Eagles Lamar Jackson, Ravens Joe Burrow, Bengals Justin Herbert, Chargers Justin Fields, Bears Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Anthony Richardson, Colts Deshaun Watson, Browns Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Steelers running back Najee Harris has had a weird start to his NFL career. Since being drafted 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's finished third and 14th in PPR scoring in Fantasy, and yet most Fantasy Football analysts (and probably most players, too) view him as a pretty significant disappointment.

Or, maybe that's not the right way to phrase it. Harris has, for the most part, lived up to expectations in Fantasy Football. The problem is, he just hasn't seemed like a particularly good real NFL running back. Since his debut, he ranks 26th among 26 running backs with at least 300 carries in yards per carry; among 117 players with at least 100 targets, he ranks 116th in yards per target.

I wrote about why I'm starting to drop Najee Harris in my rankings, which you can see below, along with the rest of my top 60 at the position here:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers Austin Ekeler, Chargers Josh Jacobs, Raiders Bijan Robinson, Falcons Saquon Barkley, Giants Derrick Henry, Titans Nick Chubb, Browns Tony Pollard, Cowboys Joe Mixon, Bengals Travis Etienne, Jaguars Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions Alexander Mattison, Vikings Miles Sanders, Panthers Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots Dameon Pierce, Texans Kenneth Walker, Seahawks Aaron Jones, Packers Javonte Williams, Broncos James Cook, Bills Najee Harris, Steelers David Montgomery, Lions Rachaad White, Buccaneers Breece Hall, Jets J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

This preseason has, thankfully, been mostly free of significant injuries that will alter the Fantasy Football landscape. Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury seems pretty much all healed up, and he's expected to return to practice this week, well in advance of Week 1. Kupp is back to being my No. 2 WR for the 2023 season, and he's a top-five pick in all formats for me.

That's not to say the preseason has been entirely free from injuries, of course. Kadarius Toney's breakout hype fizzled out when he left the Chiefs very first practice in training camp with a knee injury, and his status for Week 1 is still very much up in the air - allowing second-year wideout Skyy Moore to establish himself as a clear starter for the Chiefs, and a top-36 wide receiver in my updated rankings.

We also saw Terry McLaurin leave the second preseason game with a toe injury, though an MRI taken Tuesday indicated that it isn't expected to keep him out for the start of the season. That may not be the case for Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who suffered a broken bone in his wrist in the last preseason game and will require surgery to repair it. According to ESPN, the recovery timeline for that surgery may give Smith-Njigba a chance to be ready for Week 1 of the season, and you might be surprised to learn that I'm not really downgrading him in my rankings.

I wrote about why, along with the rest of my top 75 at WR here:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings Cooper Kupp, Rams Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals Tyreek Hill, Dolphins Stefon Diggs, Bills Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys A.J. Brown, Eagles Davante Adams, Raiders Garrett Wilson, Jets Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins Tee Higgins, Bengals Devonta Smith, Eagles Keenan Allen, Chargers DK Metcalf, Seahawks Calvin Ridley, Jaguars Chris Olave, Saints Deebo Samuel, 49ers Chris Godwin, Buccaneers Amari Cooper, Browns DeAndre Hopkins, Titans Tyler Lockett, Seahawks Terry McLaurin, Commanders Christian Watson, Packers

There probably aren't many tight ends with more Fantasy Football upside than Kyle Pitts. Pitts was the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, the highest a tight end has ever been selected, and then he proceeded to put together the second 1,000-yard season ever by a rookie tight end. He'll still be just 22 years old when the Falcons season begins against the Panthers in Week 1. That's a profile you typically want to bet on.

But I'm growing increasingly concerned about his chances of paying off on that bet. I wrote about why that is, along with the rest of my top 32 here:

Travis Kelce, Chiefs Mark Andrews, Ravens T.J. Hockenson, Vikings Darren Waller, Giants Dallas Goedert, Eagles Kyle Pitts, Falcons George Kittle, 49ers Evan Engram, Jaguars David Njoku, Browns Tyler Higbee, Rams Gerald Everett, Chargers Juwan Johnson, Saints

Overall Top 200

Rank Player POS Value 1 Justin Jefferson, Vikings WR $36 2 Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB $36 3 Cooper Kupp, Rams WR $33 4 Austin Ekeler, Chargers RB $33 5 Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals WR $29 6 Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR $29 7 Travis Kelce, Chiefs TE $26 8 Josh Jacobs, Raiders RB $26 9 Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB $25 10 Saquon Barkley, Giants RB $25 11 Stefon Diggs, Bills WR $25 12 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions WR $24 13 Derrick Henry, Titans RB $22 14 Nick Chubb, Browns RB $21 15 Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB $21 16 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR $19 17 A.J. Brown, Eagles WR $19 18 Davante Adams, Raiders WR $18 19 Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB $17 20 Josh Allen, Bills QB $16 21 Garrett Wilson, Jets WR $16 22 Joe Mixon, Bengals RB $14 23 Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WR $14 24 Tee Higgins, Bengals WR $14 25 Devonta Smith, Eagles WR $14 26 Travis Etienne, Jaguars RB $13 27 Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB $13 28 Alexander Mattison, Vikings RB $13 29 Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB $12 30 Miles Sanders, Panthers RB $12 31 Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB $12 32 Keenan Allen, Chargers WR $11 33 DK Metcalf, Seahawks WR $11 34 Mark Andrews, Ravens TE $11 35 Dameon Pierce, Texans RB $11 36 Kenneth Walker, Seahawks RB $11 37 Calvin Ridley, Jaguars WR $11 38 Chris Olave, Saints WR $11 39 Aaron Jones, Packers RB $11 40 Javonte Williams, Broncos RB $10 41 Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR $10 42 James Cook, Bills RB $10 43 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers WR $10 44 Amari Cooper, Browns WR $10 45 DeAndre Hopkins, Titans WR $9 46 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks WR $9 47 Najee Harris, Steelers RB $9 48 David Montgomery, Lions RB $8 49 Rachaad White, Buccaneers RB $8 50 Breece Hall, Jets RB $8 51 Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB $8 52 T.J. Hockenson, Vikings TE $7 53 Darren Waller, Giants TE $7 54 J.K. Dobbins, Ravens RB $7 55 Joe Burrow, Bengals QB $7 56 Justin Herbert, Chargers QB $7 57 Terry McLaurin, Commanders WR $7 58 Christian Watson, Packers WR $7 59 James Conner, Cardinals RB $7 60 Cam Akers, Rams RB $7 61 DJ Moore, Bears WR $6 62 Diontae Johnson, Steelers WR $6 63 Jerry Jeudy, Broncos WR $7 64 Dallas Goedert, Eagles TE $6 65 Kyle Pitts, Falcons TE $6 66 George Kittle, 49ers TE $5 67 Drake London, Falcons WR $5 68 Dalvin Cook, Jets RB $5 69 Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers WR $5 70 Skyy Moore, Chiefs WR $4 71 Alvin Kamara, Saints RB $4 72 Justin Fields, Bears QB $4 73 Jordan Addison, Vikings WR $4 74 Khalil Herbert, Bears RB $4 75 Jonathan Taylor, Colts RB $4 76 Jahan Dotson, Commanders WR $4 77 Marquise Brown, Cardinals WR $4 78 Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR $4 79 Mike Williams, Chargers WR $4 80 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots WR $4 81 Michael Thomas, Saints WR $4 82 Brandin Cooks, Cowboys WR $4 83 Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars QB $4 84 Christian Kirk, Jaguars WR $4 85 Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs RB $4 86 AJ Dillon, Packers RB $4 87 Antonio Gibson, Commanders RB $3 88 George Pickens, Steelers WR $3 89 Gabe Davis, Bills WR $3 90 D'Andre Swift, Eagles RB $3 91 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR $3 92 Evan Engram, Jaguars TE $3 93 David Njoku, Browns TE $3 94 Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB $3 95 Tyler Higbee, Rams TE $3 96 Brian Robinson, Commanders RB $3 97 Michael Pittman, Colts WR $3 98 Treylon Burks, Titans WR $3 99 Anthony Richardson, Colts QB $3 100 Deshaun Watson, Browns QB $3 101 Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB $2 102 Elijah Moore, Browns WR $2 103 Romeo Doubs, Packers WR $2 104 Geno Smith, Seahawks QB $2 105 Courtland Sutton, Broncos WR $2 106 Marvin Mims, Broncos WR $2 107 Samaje Perine, Broncos RB $2 108 Kadarius Toney, Chiefs WR $2 109 Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB $2 110 Gerald Everett, Chargers TE $2 111 Rondale Moore, Cardinals WR $2 112 Juwan Johnson, Saints TE $2 113 Aaron Rodgers, Jets QB $2 114 Jaylen Warren, Steelers RB $2 115 Zack Moss, Colts RB $2 116 Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks RB $2 117 Jakobi Meyers, Raiders WR $2 118 Adam Thielen, Panthers WR $2 119 Dalton Schultz, Texans TE $1 120 Dalton Kincaid, Bills TE $1 121 Daniel Jones, Giants QB $1 122 Zay Jones, Jaguars WR $1 123 Devin Singletary, Texans RB $1 124 Pat Freiermuth, Steelers TE $1 125 Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs RB $1 126 Jamaal Williams, Saints RB $1 127 Kendre Miller, Saints RB $1 128 Sam LaPorta, Lions TE $1 129 Allen Lazard, Jets WR $1 130 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs RB $1 131 Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans TE $1 132 Quentin Johnston, Chargers WR $1 133 Rashaad Penny, Eagles RB $1 134 Luke Musgrave, Packers TE $1 135 Cole Kmet, Bears TE $1 136 Rashod Bateman, Ravens WR $1 137 Matthew Stafford, Rams QB $1 138 Zach Ertz, Cardinals TE $1 139 Odell Beckham, Ravens WR $1 140 Zay Flowers, Ravens WR $1 141 De'von Achane, Dolphins RB $1 142 Roschon Johnson, Bears RB $1 143 Tank Dell, Texans WR $1 144 Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB $1 145 Ty Chandler, Vikings RB $0 146 Nico Collins, Texans WR $1 147 Jeff Wilson, Dolphins RB $1 148 Jonathan Mingo, Panthers WR $1 149 Raheem Mostert, Dolphins RB $1 150 Deon Jackson, Colts RB $1 151 Jameson Williams, Lions WR $1 152 Hayden Hurst, Panthers TE $1 153 Dawson Knox, Bills TE $1 154 Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles RB $1 155 Russell Wilson, Broncos QB $1 156 Curtis Samuel, Commanders WR $1 157 Jared Goff, Lions QB $1 158 Michael Wilson, Cardinals WR $1 159 Derek Carr, Saints QB $1 160 Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB $0 161 DJ Chark, Panthers WR $0 162 Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns WR $0 163 John Metchie, Texans WR $0 164 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs WR $0 165 Jordan Love, Packers QB $0 166 Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots RB $0 167 Tyler Boyd, Bengals WR $1 168 Jake Ferguson, Cowboys TE $0 169 Mecole Hardman, Jets WR $0 170 Darnell Mooney, Bears WR $0 171 Sam Howell, Commanders QB $0 172 Greg Dulcich, Broncos TE $0 173 Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants WR $0 174 K.J. Osborn, Vikings WR $0 175 Irv Smith, Bengals TE $0 176 Zamir White, Raiders RB $0 177 Taysom Hill, Saints TE $0 178 Chuba Hubbard, Panthers RB $0 179 Brock Purdy, 49ers QB $0 180 Kenny Pickett, Steelers QB $0 181 Allen Robinson, Steelers WR $0 182 Alec Pierce, Colts WR $0 183 Hunter Henry, Patriots TE $0 184 Elijah Mitchell, 49ers RB $0 185 Michael Mayer, Raiders TE $0 186 Desmond RIdder, Falcons QB $0 187 Mac Jones, Patriots QB $0 188 Hunter Renfrow, Raiders WR $0 189 Robert Woods, Texans WR $0 190 Chase Claypool, Bears WR $0 191 Cade Otton, Buccaneers TE $0 192 Tyler Conklin, Jets TE $0 193 Mike Gesicki, Patriots TE $0 194 Ben Skowronek, Rams WR $0 195 D'Onta Foreman, Bears RB $0 196 Tank Bigsby, Jaguars RB $0 197 Rico Dowdle, Cowboys RB $0 198 DeVante Parker, Patriots WR $0 199 Parris Campbell, Giants WR $0 200 C.J. Stroud, Texans QB $0



