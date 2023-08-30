justin-jefferson-1400-us.jpg

With the NFL Preseason over, the next time we see NFL teams in action, it'll be for real. The next week is all about getting ready for our Fantasy drafts, and if you're drafting today, here are my latest rankings. You can find my rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end here – and, of course, you can find Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' rankings and salary cap values here, you know, if you want another perspective. 

For more, including my updated overall top-200 with Salary Cap/Auction values, keep right on scrolling.

Rankings updates

justin-jefferson-1400-us.jpg

Rankings are for PPR leagues. Salary Cap Values assume a $100 budget. 

QB rankings

There's no doubt who belongs in the top tier at the QB position for Fantasy Football in 2023. Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes were the class of the position in 2022, and little has changed in terms of how we should view them for 2023 - Mahomes is arguably the best passer in the history of the league, and he has improved weapons around him, while Allen and Hurts are elite rushers and goal-line threats, in addition to being terrific passers in their own right.

After that, things are wide open. Dave Richard has Joe Burrow as his No. 4 QB, while both Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg have Lamar Jackson - all three have Justin Fields fifth, which means Jamey has Burrow at No. 6, while Heath has him at QB7, behind Justin Herbert

Here's the top 12, and you can find my top 32 here:

  1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
  2. Josh Allen, Bills
  3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
  4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
  5. Joe Burrow, Bengals
  6. Justin Herbert, Chargers
  7. Justin Fields, Bears
  8. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
  9. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
  10. Anthony Richardson, Colts
  11. Deshaun Watson, Browns
  12. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

RB rankings

Steelers running back Najee Harris has had a weird start to his NFL career. Since being drafted 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, he's finished third and 14th in PPR scoring in Fantasy, and yet most Fantasy Football analysts (and probably most players, too) view him as a pretty significant disappointment.

Or, maybe that's not the right way to phrase it. Harris has, for the most part, lived up to expectations in Fantasy Football. The problem is, he just hasn't seemed like a particularly good real NFL running back. Since his debut, he ranks 26th among 26 running backs with at least 300 carries in yards per carry; among 117 players with at least 100 targets, he ranks 116th in yards per target.

I wrote about why I'm starting to drop Najee Harris in my rankings, which you can see below, along with the rest of my top 60 at the position here

  1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
  2. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
  3. Josh Jacobs, Raiders
  4. Bijan Robinson, Falcons
  5. Saquon Barkley, Giants
  6. Derrick Henry, Titans
  7. Nick Chubb, Browns
  8. Tony Pollard, Cowboys
  9. Joe Mixon, Bengals
  10. Travis Etienne, Jaguars
  11. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
  12. Alexander Mattison, Vikings
  13. Miles Sanders, Panthers
  14. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots
  15. Dameon Pierce, Texans
  16. Kenneth Walker, Seahawks
  17. Aaron Jones, Packers
  18. Javonte Williams, Broncos
  19. James Cook, Bills
  20. Najee Harris, Steelers
  21. David Montgomery, Lions
  22. Rachaad White, Buccaneers
  23. Breece Hall, Jets
  24. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

WR rankings

This preseason has, thankfully, been mostly free of significant injuries that will alter the Fantasy Football landscape. Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury seems pretty much all healed up, and he's expected to return to practice this week, well in advance of Week 1. Kupp is back to being my No. 2 WR for the 2023 season, and he's a top-five pick in all formats for me.

That's not to say the preseason has been entirely free from injuries, of course. Kadarius Toney's breakout hype fizzled out when he left the Chiefs very first practice in training camp with a knee injury, and his status for Week 1 is still very much up in the air - allowing second-year wideout Skyy Moore to establish himself as a clear starter for the Chiefs, and a top-36 wide receiver in my updated rankings.

We also saw Terry McLaurin leave the second preseason game with a toe injury, though an MRI taken Tuesday indicated that it isn't expected to keep him out for the start of the season. That may not be the case for Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who suffered a broken bone in his wrist in the last preseason game and will require surgery to repair it. According to ESPN, the recovery timeline for that surgery may give Smith-Njigba a chance to be ready for Week 1 of the season, and you might be surprised to learn that I'm not really downgrading him in my rankings.

I wrote about why, along with the rest of my top 75 at WR here

  1. Justin Jefferson, Vikings
  2. Cooper Kupp, Rams
  3. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
  4. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
  5. Stefon Diggs, Bills
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
  7. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
  8. A.J. Brown, Eagles
  9. Davante Adams, Raiders
  10. Garrett Wilson, Jets
  11. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
  12. Tee Higgins, Bengals
  13. Devonta Smith, Eagles
  14. Keenan Allen, Chargers
  15. DK Metcalf, Seahawks
  16. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars
  17. Chris Olave, Saints
  18. Deebo Samuel, 49ers
  19. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
  20. Amari Cooper, Browns
  21. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans
  22. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
  23. Terry McLaurin, Commanders
  24. Christian Watson, Packers

TE rankings

There probably aren't many tight ends with more Fantasy Football upside than Kyle Pitts. Pitts was the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, the highest a tight end has ever been selected, and then he proceeded to put together the second 1,000-yard season ever by a rookie tight end. He'll still be just 22 years old when the Falcons season begins against the Panthers in Week 1. That's a profile you typically want to bet on.

But I'm growing increasingly concerned about his chances of paying off on that bet. I wrote about why that is, along with the rest of my top 32 here

  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
  2. Mark Andrews, Ravens
  3. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
  4. Darren Waller, Giants
  5. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
  6. Kyle Pitts, Falcons
  7. George Kittle, 49ers
  8. Evan Engram, Jaguars
  9. David Njoku, Browns
  10. Tyler Higbee, Rams
  11. Gerald Everett, Chargers
  12. Juwan Johnson, Saints

Overall Top 200 

RankPlayerPOSValue
1Justin Jefferson, VikingsWR$36
2Christian McCaffrey, 49ersRB$36
3Cooper Kupp, RamsWR$33
4Austin Ekeler, ChargersRB$33
5Ja'Marr Chase, BengalsWR$29
6Tyreek Hill, DolphinsWR$29
7Travis Kelce, ChiefsTE$26
8Josh Jacobs, RaidersRB$26
9Bijan Robinson, FalconsRB$25
10Saquon Barkley, GiantsRB$25
11Stefon Diggs, BillsWR$25
12Amon-Ra St. Brown, LionsWR$24
13Derrick Henry, TitansRB$22
14Nick Chubb, BrownsRB$21
15Tony Pollard, CowboysRB$21
16CeeDee Lamb, CowboysWR$19
17A.J. Brown, EaglesWR$19
18Davante Adams, RaidersWR$18
19Patrick Mahomes, ChiefsQB$17
20Josh Allen, BillsQB$16
21Garrett Wilson, JetsWR$16
22Joe Mixon, BengalsRB$14
23Jaylen Waddle, DolphinsWR$14
24Tee Higgins, BengalsWR$14
25Devonta Smith, EaglesWR$14
26Travis Etienne, JaguarsRB$13
27Jahmyr Gibbs, LionsRB$13
28Alexander Mattison, VikingsRB$13
29Jalen Hurts, EaglesQB$12
30Miles Sanders, PanthersRB$12
31Rhamondre Stevenson, PatriotsRB$12
32Keenan Allen, ChargersWR$11
33DK Metcalf, SeahawksWR$11
34Mark Andrews, RavensTE$11
35Dameon Pierce, TexansRB$11
36Kenneth Walker, SeahawksRB$11
37Calvin Ridley, JaguarsWR$11
38Chris Olave, SaintsWR$11
39Aaron Jones, PackersRB$11
40Javonte Williams, BroncosRB$10
41Deebo Samuel, 49ersWR$10
42James Cook, BillsRB$10
43Chris Godwin, BuccaneersWR$10
44Amari Cooper, BrownsWR$10
45DeAndre Hopkins, TitansWR$9
46Tyler Lockett, SeahawksWR$9
47Najee Harris, SteelersRB$9
48David Montgomery, LionsRB$8
49Rachaad White, BuccaneersRB$8
50Breece Hall, JetsRB$8
51Lamar Jackson, RavensQB$8
52T.J. Hockenson, VikingsTE$7
53Darren Waller, GiantsTE$7
54J.K. Dobbins, RavensRB$7
55Joe Burrow, BengalsQB$7
56Justin Herbert, ChargersQB$7
57Terry McLaurin, CommandersWR$7
58Christian Watson, PackersWR$7
59James Conner, CardinalsRB$7
60Cam Akers, RamsRB$7
61DJ Moore, BearsWR$6
62Diontae Johnson, SteelersWR$6
63Jerry Jeudy, BroncosWR$7
64Dallas Goedert, EaglesTE$6
65Kyle Pitts, FalconsTE$6
66George Kittle, 49ersTE$5
67Drake London, FalconsWR$5
68Dalvin Cook, JetsRB$5
69Brandon Aiyuk, 49ersWR$5
70Skyy Moore, ChiefsWR$4
71Alvin Kamara, SaintsRB$4
72Justin Fields, BearsQB$4
73Jordan Addison, VikingsWR$4
74Khalil Herbert, BearsRB$4
75Jonathan Taylor, ColtsRB$4
76Jahan Dotson, CommandersWR$4
77Marquise Brown, CardinalsWR$4
78Mike Evans, BuccaneersWR$4
79Mike Williams, ChargersWR$4
80JuJu Smith-Schuster, PatriotsWR$4
81Michael Thomas, SaintsWR$4
82Brandin Cooks, CowboysWR$4
83Trevor Lawrence, JaguarsQB$4
84Christian Kirk, JaguarsWR$4
85Isiah Pacheco, ChiefsRB$4
86AJ Dillon, PackersRB$4
87Antonio Gibson, CommandersRB$3
88George Pickens, SteelersWR$3
89Gabe Davis, BillsWR$3
90D'Andre Swift, EaglesRB$3
91Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SeahawksWR$3
92Evan Engram, JaguarsTE$3
93David Njoku, BrownsTE$3
94Tua Tagovailoa, DolphinsQB$3
95Tyler Higbee, RamsTE$3
96Brian Robinson, CommandersRB$3
97Michael Pittman, ColtsWR$3
98Treylon Burks, TitansWR$3
99Anthony Richardson, ColtsQB$3
100Deshaun Watson, BrownsQB$3
101Dak Prescott, CowboysQB$2
102Elijah Moore, BrownsWR$2
103Romeo Doubs, PackersWR$2
104Geno Smith, SeahawksQB$2
105Courtland Sutton, BroncosWR$2
106Marvin Mims, BroncosWR$2
107Samaje Perine, BroncosRB$2
108Kadarius Toney, ChiefsWR$2
109Kirk Cousins, VikingsQB$2
110Gerald Everett, ChargersTE$2
111Rondale Moore, CardinalsWR$2
112Juwan Johnson, SaintsTE$2
113Aaron Rodgers, JetsQB$2
114Jaylen Warren, SteelersRB$2
115Zack Moss, ColtsRB$2
116Zach Charbonnet, SeahawksRB$2
117Jakobi Meyers, RaidersWR$2
118Adam Thielen, PanthersWR$2
119Dalton Schultz, TexansTE$1
120Dalton Kincaid, BillsTE$1
121Daniel Jones, GiantsQB$1
122Zay Jones, JaguarsWR$1
123Devin Singletary, TexansRB$1
124Pat Freiermuth, SteelersTE$1
125Jerick McKinnon, ChiefsRB$1
126Jamaal Williams, SaintsRB$1
127Kendre Miller, SaintsRB$1
128Sam LaPorta, LionsTE$1
129Allen Lazard, JetsWR$1
130Clyde Edwards-Helaire, ChiefsRB$1
131Chigoziem Okonkwo, TitansTE$1
132Quentin Johnston, ChargersWR$1
133Rashaad Penny, EaglesRB$1
134Luke Musgrave, PackersTE$1
135Cole Kmet, BearsTE$1
136Rashod Bateman, RavensWR$1
137Matthew Stafford, RamsQB$1
138Zach Ertz, CardinalsTE$1
139Odell Beckham, RavensWR$1
140Zay Flowers, RavensWR$1
141De'von Achane, DolphinsRB$1
142Roschon Johnson, BearsRB$1
143Tank Dell, TexansWR$1
144Kyler Murray, CardinalsQB$1
145Ty Chandler, VikingsRB$0
146Nico Collins, TexansWR$1
147Jeff Wilson, DolphinsRB$1
148Jonathan Mingo, PanthersWR$1
149Raheem Mostert, DolphinsRB$1
150Deon Jackson, ColtsRB$1
151Jameson Williams, LionsWR$1
152Hayden Hurst, PanthersTE$1
153Dawson Knox, BillsTE$1
154Kenneth Gainwell, EaglesRB$1
155Russell Wilson, BroncosQB$1
156Curtis Samuel, CommandersWR$1
157Jared Goff, LionsQB$1
158Michael Wilson, CardinalsWR$1
159Derek Carr, SaintsQB$1
160Ryan Tannehill, TitansQB$0
161DJ Chark, PanthersWR$0
162Donovan Peoples-Jones, BrownsWR$0
163John Metchie, TexansWR$0
164Marquez Valdes-Scantling, ChiefsWR$0
165Jordan Love, PackersQB$0
166Ezekiel Elliott, PatriotsRB$0
167Tyler Boyd, BengalsWR$1
168Jake Ferguson, CowboysTE$0
169Mecole Hardman, JetsWR$0
170Darnell Mooney, BearsWR$0
171Sam Howell, CommandersQB$0
172Greg Dulcich, BroncosTE$0
173Wan'Dale Robinson, GiantsWR$0
174K.J. Osborn, VikingsWR$0
175Irv Smith, BengalsTE$0
176Zamir White, RaidersRB$0
177Taysom Hill, SaintsTE$0
178Chuba Hubbard, PanthersRB$0
179Brock Purdy, 49ersQB$0
180Kenny Pickett, SteelersQB$0
181Allen Robinson, SteelersWR$0
182Alec Pierce, ColtsWR$0
183Hunter Henry, PatriotsTE$0
184Elijah Mitchell, 49ersRB$0
185Michael Mayer, RaidersTE$0
186Desmond RIdder, FalconsQB$0
187Mac Jones, PatriotsQB$0
188Hunter Renfrow, RaidersWR$0
189Robert Woods, TexansWR$0
190Chase Claypool, BearsWR$0
191Cade Otton, BuccaneersTE$0
192Tyler Conklin, JetsTE$0
193Mike Gesicki, PatriotsTE$0
194Ben Skowronek, RamsWR$0
195D'Onta Foreman, BearsRB$0
196Tank Bigsby, JaguarsRB$0
197Rico Dowdle, CowboysRB$0
198DeVante Parker, PatriotsWR$0
199Parris Campbell, GiantsWR$0
200C.J. Stroud, TexansQB$0